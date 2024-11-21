ETV Bharat / offbeat

Duct-taped Banana Sells For Rs 549000000 At New York Art Auction

Artist Maurizio Cattelan's piece of art "Comedian" hangs on display during an auction preview at Sotheby's in New York, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. ( AP )

New York: A piece of conceptual art consisting of a simple banana, duct-taped to a wall, sold for $6.2 million (Rs 549073206.50 at today's exchange rate) at an auction in New York on Wednesday, with the winning bid coming from a prominent cryptocurrency entrepreneur.

“Comedian,” by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was a phenomenon when it debuted in 2019 at Art Basel Miami Beach, as festivalgoers tried to make out whether the single yellow piece of fruit affixed to a white wall with silver duct tape was a joke or cheeky commentary on questionable standards among art collectors. At one point, another artist took the banana off the wall and ate it.

The piece attracted so much attention that it had to be withdrawn from view. But three editions sold for between $120,000 and $150,000, according to the gallery handling sales at the time.

Five years later, Justin Sun, founder of cryptocurrency platform TRON, has now paid more than 40 times that higher price point at the Sotheby’s auction. Or, more accurately, Sun purchased a certificate of authenticity that gives him the authority to duct-tape a banana to a wall and call it “Comedian.”

The piece attracted heavy attention at the busy auction at Sotheby's, with attendees in the crowded room holding up phones to take photos as two handlers wearing white gloves stood at both sides of the banana.

Bidding started at $800,000 and within minutes shot up to $2 million, then $3 million, then $4 million, and higher, as the auctioneer, Oliver Barker, joked “Don't let it slip away.” “Don’t miss this opportunity," Barker said. “These are words I've never thought I'd say: Five million dollars for a banana.”

The final hammer price announced in the room was $5.2 million, which didn't include the about $1 million in auction house fees, paid by the buyer. In a statement, Sun said the piece “represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community.” But he said the latest version of “Comedian" won't last long.