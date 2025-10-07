ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bamboo Lady Leads The Way In Empowering Poor And Disabled

Tezpur: The ‘Bamboo Lady of India’ wants to take ahead the concept of a self-generating economy where every large enterprise contributes to the upliftment of the less fortunate in the remote and abandoned villages.

Neera Sarmah of Tezpur has done pioneering work in sustainable livelihoods under her motto of ‘Creation, Conservation and Livelihood’. This woman is driven by the goal of empowering the poorest through eco-friendly bamboo craft.

She trains rural women, including those in villages without electricity, to create items like bamboo jewellery and utility products using locally available bamboo and zero-investment forest waste.

Bamboo Lady Leads The Way In Empowering Poor And Disabled (ETV Bharat)

Sarmah has proven that a single bamboo pole can yield an income of up to Rs 1 Lakh. For the last more than 25 years she has dedicated herself to making villagers financially self-reliant.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Neera said, "I like to live in villages. Between harvests, women have to struggle to find a way to earn an income. The main objective is to create alternative income through skill development in creating eco-friendly bamboo and useful handicrafts using locally available raw materials and forest waste with zero investment in the rural areas.”

She said that the major problem in remote parts of India is the minimum and single source of income which is mostly agriculture or logging and timber sales. There are also secondary problems such as remote areas not having access and women not being independent with no source of income. She pointed out that widows and children, especially the physically challenged, suffer the most. At the same time logging is unsustainable and environmentally unfriendly.