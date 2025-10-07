Bamboo Lady Leads The Way In Empowering Poor And Disabled
Published : October 7, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST
Tezpur: The ‘Bamboo Lady of India’ wants to take ahead the concept of a self-generating economy where every large enterprise contributes to the upliftment of the less fortunate in the remote and abandoned villages.
Neera Sarmah of Tezpur has done pioneering work in sustainable livelihoods under her motto of ‘Creation, Conservation and Livelihood’. This woman is driven by the goal of empowering the poorest through eco-friendly bamboo craft.
She trains rural women, including those in villages without electricity, to create items like bamboo jewellery and utility products using locally available bamboo and zero-investment forest waste.
Sarmah has proven that a single bamboo pole can yield an income of up to Rs 1 Lakh. For the last more than 25 years she has dedicated herself to making villagers financially self-reliant.
In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, Neera said, "I like to live in villages. Between harvests, women have to struggle to find a way to earn an income. The main objective is to create alternative income through skill development in creating eco-friendly bamboo and useful handicrafts using locally available raw materials and forest waste with zero investment in the rural areas.”
She said that the major problem in remote parts of India is the minimum and single source of income which is mostly agriculture or logging and timber sales. There are also secondary problems such as remote areas not having access and women not being independent with no source of income. She pointed out that widows and children, especially the physically challenged, suffer the most. At the same time logging is unsustainable and environmentally unfriendly.
She feels that these problems can be addressed by empowering the poor with basic skills that are easy to learn, interesting and creative besides providing environmentally friendly and sustainable options. “We need to save the environment. We need income generation opportunities with low cost or minimal investment,” she said.
She doesn’t want to be called a bamboo jewellery designer. “"I am a designer for people who live below the poverty line. In India, about 75% of the people are poor and only 20% are rich. It is my duty to design the lives of these poor people. The government has also done a lot for the rural women especially those who are unemployed and physically disabled but they cannot commute to government offices to become self-reliant and income generating," she said.
She lives in a village for 15 days in a month and trains the poor unemployed women and people with disabilities.
She is presently working in a remote part of Chhattisgarh at the request of the state government. These are villages where there is even no power supply.
Neera was given the ‘Achievement Award’ by former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for proving that a single bamboo can yield an income of Rs 1 lakh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to her as Bamboo Lady when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
The products designed by her are in high demand in foreign countries and coping up with this demand is often impossible.
"Recently, a country asked for 1,00,000 flutes but I could not give them. I am doing it slowly. My products will be affiliated with a company in the US later this month,” she disclosed.
Talking about her future plans, she said, “I feel that the most practical and meaningful approach to living and giving back to the community is to bring hope to the poor and the needy. In teaching the poor and underprivileged, using their creativity to produce self-reliant and profitable handicrafts, my objective clearly lies in making small scale industries contribute to the welfare of artisans and women in remote areas both economically and socially.”
She wants to continue striving to attain this goal while believing that only a life lived for others, is a worthwhile life.
