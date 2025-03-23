Balwant Singh Honours His Late Brother’s Legacy Through Wooden Art In Bathinda

Bathinda: In a time when many brothers do not get along, Balwant Singh from Bathinda shows a beautiful example of love and care. He keeps alive the memory of his late brother, Harbans Singh, who loved to make wooden statues and celebrate the culture of Punjab. Harbans Singh passed away while he was making a small wooden well. To honour his brother, Balwant Singh finished the work on that well, making sure his brother's dream was kept alive.

Balwant Singh is a professional woodworker. He said that his love for making wooden statues came from his brother, Harbans Singh. "I got my passion from him. After he passed away, I slowly finished the work he started," Balwant said. So far, Balwant Singh has made wooden statues of many famous people, including Baba Farid, Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Gurdas Maan, Sonu Sood and Sidhu Moosewala.

At first, Balwant Singh used neem wood to make the statues, but he found that it did not work well. Now, he uses tahli wood because it gives better results. Even though he works daily, he sets aside two to three hours each day to work on his art. Each statue takes him about two to three months to complete. While many people ask him to make statues for them, he only does it as a hobby. Some of his statues have even been sent to other countries. His work helps keep the art of woodworking alive and teaches new generations about Punjab's rich culture. Balwant Singh hopes that his work will inspire others to appreciate traditional craftsmanship.

