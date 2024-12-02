Turning Ordinary Bicycles Into Affordable EVs, Balasore's Bharat Faces Challenges Of A Changemaker

Balasore: Before battery-powered bicycles became a common sight on Indian roads, a watchmaker from a small village in Odisha had already begun reimagining the future of mobility. Bharat Bhushan Das, an innovator from Raghunathpur Panchayat Ganj village in Balasore district, drew inspiration from a YouTube video to convert his old bike into an electric vehicle in 2019—long before EVs took off in India. Today, he is changing lives by transforming conventional bicycles into affordable, battery-powered rides for the masses.
Now, Bharat runs a small workshop where he converts ordinary bicycles into electric ones, providing an affordable solution for rural communities. For as little as Rs 8,000–Rs 10,000, Bharat equips bicycles with features like pedal assist, speed auto-lock, and front and rear lights. “I wanted to create something useful for common people who travel long distances daily for work,” Bharat explained. His work is especially aimed at helping those who cannot afford expensive electric bicycles sold in the market.
Bharat’s journey began with a desire to innovate. “I made my first electric bike in 2019, purely for self-satisfaction and to experiment with new technology,” he recalled. Since then, he has expanded his work, repairing damaged EV batteries and converting petrol-powered vehicles into electric ones. His expertise lies in using lithium phosphate batteries, which he claims last up to 8–10 years. Safety is his top priority; he incorporates advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS) and insulation rings to prevent overheating and minimize the risk of fire.
However, Bharat’s work is not without challenges. He hasn’t yet obtained government permission to formally manufacture or convert vehicles, citing high registration costs as a barrier. “Applying through a big company costs a lot of money, which I don’t have right now. But I aim to get permissions in the future and make affordable EVs for the masses,” he said. Despite this, Bharat’s reputation has grown, and he has already converted over 40 bicycles and numerous other vehicles into electric models.
For Bharat, innovation is not just about technology but also about community impact. “Many people in my village and nearby areas ride normal bicycles and travel 10–20 kilometers daily to earn a living. My goal is to make their commute easier and more affordable,” he shared.
His work has also inspired others, like Smruti Pritam Patra, a student from Upendra Nath College, who recently converted her regular bicycle into an electric one. “I spent about Rs 20,000, including the cost of my bicycle, and now it runs 40–50 kilometers on a single charge at a maximum speed of 45–50 km/h,” Smruti said. “It’s perfect for students who need an economical and sustainable way to travel.”
Despite limited resources, Bharat’s dream doesn’t end with bicycles. He aspires to create electric cars in the future. “I buy all my materials from Mumbai, Delhi, and Noida, and I make sure the batteries are safe and reliable. This is just the beginning,” he said with determination.
Bharat’s work has not only provided mobility solutions but also sparked curiosity and admiration in his community. “People here respect his effort to make EVs affordable. His bicycles are a lifeline for many,” said a local resident.
From his small watch shop in Soro Chhatrapur Bazaar, Bharat is building a legacy that combines sustainability, affordability, and hope.
