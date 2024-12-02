ETV Bharat / offbeat

Turning Ordinary Bicycles Into Affordable EVs, Balasore's Bharat Faces Challenges Of A Changemaker

Balasore: Before battery-powered bicycles became a common sight on Indian roads, a watchmaker from a small village in Odisha had already begun reimagining the future of mobility. Bharat Bhushan Das, an innovator from Raghunathpur Panchayat Ganj village in Balasore district, drew inspiration from a YouTube video to convert his old bike into an electric vehicle in 2019—long before EVs took off in India. Today, he is changing lives by transforming conventional bicycles into affordable, battery-powered rides for the masses.

Now, Bharat runs a small workshop where he converts ordinary bicycles into electric ones, providing an affordable solution for rural communities. For as little as Rs 8,000–Rs 10,000, Bharat equips bicycles with features like pedal assist, speed auto-lock, and front and rear lights. “I wanted to create something useful for common people who travel long distances daily for work,” Bharat explained. His work is especially aimed at helping those who cannot afford expensive electric bicycles sold in the market.

Bharat’s journey began with a desire to innovate. “I made my first electric bike in 2019, purely for self-satisfaction and to experiment with new technology,” he recalled. Since then, he has expanded his work, repairing damaged EV batteries and converting petrol-powered vehicles into electric ones. His expertise lies in using lithium phosphate batteries, which he claims last up to 8–10 years. Safety is his top priority; he incorporates advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS) and insulation rings to prevent overheating and minimize the risk of fire.

However, Bharat’s work is not without challenges. He hasn’t yet obtained government permission to formally manufacture or convert vehicles, citing high registration costs as a barrier. “Applying through a big company costs a lot of money, which I don’t have right now. But I aim to get permissions in the future and make affordable EVs for the masses,” he said. Despite this, Bharat’s reputation has grown, and he has already converted over 40 bicycles and numerous other vehicles into electric models.

For Bharat, innovation is not just about technology but also about community impact. “Many people in my village and nearby areas ride normal bicycles and travel 10–20 kilometers daily to earn a living. My goal is to make their commute easier and more affordable,” he shared.