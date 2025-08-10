Champawat: The ancient Bagwal festival was celebrated on Saturday in Devidhura village of Uttarakhand’s Champawat district with religious fervour and enthusiasm. The day marks Raksha Bandhan with an energetic “war” of fruits and flowers.

Thousands of visitors from across the country witnessed the ritual, rooted in a once bloody tradition of stone pelting. This year, the symbolic battle lasted just eight minutes, with four clans, Balig (white), Chamiyal (pink), Gaharwal (saffron) and Lamgaria (yellow), taking part.

Union Road Transport Minister Ajay Tamta attended the festival as the chief guest, while the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, skipped the event due to the Dharali disaster.

Ancient ritual with a dark past

Locals trace the origins of Bagwal to a time when human sacrifice was an annual practice at the Barahi temple.

“Every family was required to offer a human sacrifice every year. Once, a widow pleaded with the goddess Barahi to spare her only son, which the goddess agreed to but demanded blood equal to that of a human. Since then, villagers have observed Bagwal, in which they would hurl stones at each other,” they said.

According to them, the tradition has been followed since the Mahabharata period and continued uninterrupted for centuries.

From stones to flowers and fruits

In the past, hundreds of participants would get injured during Bagwal. This year, the festival ran for nine minutes from 1:58 p.m. to 2:06 p.m., with over 150 participants wounded, who were treated on the spot.

In 2013, the Uttarakhand High Court directed the organisers to replace stones with fruits and flowers to reduce casualties. This year, 12 quintals of fruit and three quintals of flowers were used. A few stones are still thrown ceremonially at the end.

Bagwal Festival: From Stone Pelting Ritual To A Celebration With Flowers And Fruits In Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

A fierce but festive battle

Traditionally, the Bagwal festival begins at the sound of conch shells. It also signals the warriors from each clan, dressed in their traditional colours, to assemble at Kholikhad Churba Chowk ground. It’s followed by chants of “Maa Barahi ki Jai.”

Each clan begins preparations for the Bagwal festival two weeks in advance, with participants making prescribed lifestyle changes before the day of battle, as it is not just a spectacle but a sacred duty for them. Over time, the weapons used in Bagwal softened, but they remain a dramatic fusion of faith, history, and community.