Badwater 135 Ultramarathon: Navy Officer Blazes Through World's Toughest Race In Death Valley

Jaipur: Climbing three mountains and covering 135 miles across the arid Death Valley in 55°C heat is sure to sound like a cruel joke for most. But he ran shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s best and survived the scare in California’s Death Valley. Running in the searing temperature felt hot as hell for the Indian runner.

In a temperature where even thinking of surviving looks challenging, Ramratan Jat just did the unthinkable for most runners across the globe. High humidity in the Death Valley often threatens worsening respiratory functions, and prolonged exposure leads to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, potentially fatal conditions. The 32-year-old Indian Navy officer from Jaijasani village in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, who blazed through the brutal Badwater 135 ultramarathon, defied these human limitations.



From navy duty to mountain heights

Ramratan Jat, a 32-year-old Indian Navy officer from Jaijasani village in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, who blazed through the brutal Badwater 135 ultramarathon, is one such runner who defied human limitations. Running in the ultramarathon, widely regarded as the world’s toughest footrace — in a phenomenal time of 34 hours and 14 minutes, he emerged as India’s second-fastest finisher ever and 24th globally among a field of 102 elite ultra-runners worldwide.

Ramratan, who joined Indian Navy in July 2024, besides soldiering his military responsibilities, kept his passion for ultrarunning burning.

Covering the "hellfire-like heat", he secured the 24th position globally, out of 102 elite ultra-runners, becoming India’s second-fastest finisher ever in this race. Organised between July 7–9, in the scorching heart of Death Valley, California, known for "hellfire-like heat, the Badwater 135 covers a brutal 217 km (135 miles).

Starting from 282 feet below sea level and rising to an elevation of 8,360 feet, runners navigate treacherous climbs, relentless heat, and extreme fatigue, making it the ultimate test of human endurance. This isn’t just a story of endurance — it’s one of extraordinary willpower, military discipline, and the spirit of rural India charging onto the global ultrarunning stage.

What is Badwater 135 and why it's the toughest footrace?



For aspirants, covering a distance of 135 miles of winding road that stretches through America’s Death Valley National Park is a must. The race involves starting from Badwater Basin — 282 feet below sea level — and climbing towards Whitney Portal at an elevation of 8,360 feet. Braving scorching summer heat, triple-digit Fahrenheit temperatures, three mountain ranges, and no mercy from nature, runners clear the infamous Badwater 135 chalelnge.

Starting from 282 feet below sea level and rising to an elevation of 8,360 feet, Ramratan navigated treacherous climbs, relentless heat, and extreme fatigue, making it the ultimate test of human endurance.

Ramratan, who joined Indian Navy in July 2024, besides soldiering his military responsibilities, kept his passion for ultrarunning burning. His previous feat includes completing the Hell Ultra Run from Manali to Leh — 480-km in just 105 hours. In this process, he became the first Indian to cross all five Himalayan passes in record time. He stood second, just behind a Hungarian runner, beating several international athletes.

Indians shine in desert

Besides Ramratan, Rakesh Kashyap of Haryana was the other runner from India. The latter completed the race in 31 hours and 24 minutes, earning the 19th spot globally and the title of fastest Indian at Badwater 2025. Former Makrana MLA Ruparam Muravatia wrote on X that two ultra runners from India got a chance to participate in this prestigious race this year.

Back home, jubilation has swept Nagaur and Merta. Accolades are pouring in for Ramratan Jat as a symbol of perseverance and pride. Despite limited training resources and intense Navy duties, his mental toughness led him to finish the race that most wouldn’t dare to attempt. His journey reflects discipline, courage, and inspiration for youth chasing impossible dreams.