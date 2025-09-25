ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ayurvedic Doctors From Bhopal Offer Fifty Six Unique Millet Based Dishes For Better Health

Patients should consume meal made from millets during illness for faster recovery, Ayurvedic experts

Published : September 25, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST

Bhopal: Awareness of millets and their health benefits is increasing. In Bhopal, a team of Ayurvedic doctors has curated and demonstrated the preparation of 56 unique millet-based dishes for better health. These offerings, which include ragi milk and various cakes, showcase the versatility of grains such as ragi, kodo, kutki, and barley.

According to the Ayurvedic experts, these dishes are not only good for maintaining general well-being but can also support a faster recovery from illness.

A team of Ayurvedic doctors, led by Dr Charu Bansal, a professor at Pandit Khushilal Ayurvedic College in Bhopal, prepared and presented the 56 offerings. Dr Charu Bansal says, "Kodo is grown in large quantities in Madhya Pradesh. About 40% of the state's production is kodo. Similarly, ragi and jowar are also produced. Using all these ShreeAnna ingredients, a complete list of 56 dishes was compiled and then prepared. Each dish uses drumstick, which not only enhances the flavour but also contains abundant amounts of iron and calcium."

Have you ever tried ragi milk?

Dr Charu Bansal explains, "Many people have difficulty drinking milk; such people can drink ragi milk. It's very easy to prepare and tastes delicious. It can be consumed daily like regular milk. To prepare it, soak the ragi overnight and then grind it to make milk."

Nutrition And Income

Dr Charu Bansal explains, "Nutritious food is essential during illness. Therefore, patients should consume a meal made from millets. It's recommended to eat a meal made from barley and sorghum once a day. This also helps reduce obesity. If mothers and children are sick, they should be given dishes made from ragi, as it is a rich source of iron and calcium."

Millets are generating significant income; a young farmer from Sagar has come up with this brilliant idea.

No longer a ration shop, but a nutrition supermarket, with nutrition delivery available at home.

Millet is available in winter. Halwa, laddus, and kheer can be made from it. Similarly, kutki can also be eaten. It can be eaten soaked, but it can also be mixed with kutki while making rice or porridge at home. The advantage of this is that Kutki contains many minerals, which control diabetes. It is also good for bones.

