Ayurvedic Doctors From Bhopal Offer Fifty Six Unique Millet Based Dishes For Better Health

Bhopal: Awareness of millets and their health benefits is increasing. In Bhopal, a team of Ayurvedic doctors has curated and demonstrated the preparation of 56 unique millet-based dishes for better health. These offerings, which include ragi milk and various cakes, showcase the versatility of grains such as ragi, kodo, kutki, and barley.

According to the Ayurvedic experts, these dishes are not only good for maintaining general well-being but can also support a faster recovery from illness.

A team of Ayurvedic doctors, led by Dr Charu Bansal, a professor at Pandit Khushilal Ayurvedic College in Bhopal, prepared and presented the 56 offerings. Dr Charu Bansal says, "Kodo is grown in large quantities in Madhya Pradesh. About 40% of the state's production is kodo. Similarly, ragi and jowar are also produced. Using all these ShreeAnna ingredients, a complete list of 56 dishes was compiled and then prepared. Each dish uses drumstick, which not only enhances the flavour but also contains abundant amounts of iron and calcium."

Have you ever tried ragi milk?

Dr Charu Bansal explains, "Many people have difficulty drinking milk; such people can drink ragi milk. It's very easy to prepare and tastes delicious. It can be consumed daily like regular milk. To prepare it, soak the ragi overnight and then grind it to make milk."

