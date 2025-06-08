ETV Bharat / offbeat

Award Winning Tattoo Artist Carries Baiga Tattoo Art From Dindori To The World

Dindori: In the Baiga tribal community, many talented artists have remained unknown due to lack of recognition. While many women stayed confined within their homes, Mangala Bai of Dindori, Madhya Pradesh stood out. Through her dedication and skill, she has taken the traditional art of tattooing not just across India but also to other countries.

A Tradition Passed Down

Mangala Bai hails from Lalpur village near Gadasarai in Dindori district. Her mother, Shanti Bai, was a well-known tattoo artist in the region—famous in Dindori, Mandla, and even parts of Chhattisgarh. After her passing at age 58, her daughters Jamni Bai and Mangala Bai kept the art alive. They not only continued their mother’s work but also gave it wider recognition.

Baiga Girls Are Losing Interest

Mangala Bai is also skilled in painting, but tattooing remains her core identity. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she said, “My mother was my teacher. I learned every part of the tattooing process from her.” However, she is concerned that young Baiga girls, especially in rural areas, are no longer interested in getting tattoos like before.

"Nowadays, tattoos are done only on the forehead as a formality," she said. “Earlier, it used to be a full-body tradition—now it’s slowly disappearing. If this continues, an important part of our identity could be lost.”

Why the Change?

She believes the reasons could be both physical and financial. “The pain involved and the cost might be stopping many young girls,” she said. Earlier, girls would start getting tattoos at age nine, beginning with the forehead in winters and later adding tattoos on the hands, feet, and back every year.

Interestingly, while tattoos are losing popularity among the Baiga people, urban interest is growing. “People in cities now get tribal-style tattoos on their neck, waist, and hands for fashion,” Mangala added.