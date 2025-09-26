ETV Bharat / offbeat

My Goal Is To Become A Doctor: Avanti's Journey From Vision Impairment To NEET Success

Despite having challenges, Avanti from Telangana achieved a good rank in NEET and secured a place at the Osmania Medical College.

Avanti, who secured a seat in Osmania Medical College (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 26, 2025 at 2:38 PM IST

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: Avanti, a girl from Gurudupet, Kautala Mandal in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, who could only see objects within a meter’s distance, has secured a seat in Osmania Medical College under the PWD quota after achieving a remarkable 2671st rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Her journey, marked by challenges and relentless perseverance, is a testament to the power of hard work and determination. Avanti was diagnosed with cone dystrophy at birth, a rare condition affecting only one in a thousand people.

Avanti was diagnosed with cone dystrophy at birth. Doctors warned her parents that she could only see objects within a meter’s distance and that there was no treatment available. "Not a day went by without worrying about her future," Avanti's parent said.

Despite these challenges, Avanti joined a school in Sirpur in fifth grade. There, the principal initially refused admission, insisting she should attend a special school for the blind. Avanti's uncle, Mahesh, intervened with a letter from Sankara Nethralaya, a charitable eye hospital and institution based in Chennai, proving she could study like any other child. Only after filing a Right To Information (RTI) did the principal admit her.

Avanti continued excelling academically and later secured a seat in Karimnagar Centre of Excellence (COE) Gurukul in the eighth grade, where she laid the foundation for her ambition to become a doctor. Encouraged by supportive teachers, she trained for the NEET exam starting from the first year of Intermediate.

With the support of her parents and grandfather, Avanti achieved outstanding academic results. Following this, she got into the Osmania Medical College under the PWD quota. Reflecting on her journey, Avanti said, "My goal is to become a doctor and serve people like me. I will never forget the encouragement of my family and teachers."

