My Goal Is To Become A Doctor: Avanti's Journey From Vision Impairment To NEET Success

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: Avanti, a girl from Gurudupet, Kautala Mandal in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, who could only see objects within a meter’s distance, has secured a seat in Osmania Medical College under the PWD quota after achieving a remarkable 2671st rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Her journey, marked by challenges and relentless perseverance, is a testament to the power of hard work and determination. Avanti was diagnosed with cone dystrophy at birth, a rare condition affecting only one in a thousand people.

Avanti was diagnosed with cone dystrophy at birth. Doctors warned her parents that she could only see objects within a meter’s distance and that there was no treatment available. "Not a day went by without worrying about her future," Avanti's parent said.

Despite these challenges, Avanti joined a school in Sirpur in fifth grade. There, the principal initially refused admission, insisting she should attend a special school for the blind. Avanti's uncle, Mahesh, intervened with a letter from Sankara Nethralaya, a charitable eye hospital and institution based in Chennai, proving she could study like any other child. Only after filing a Right To Information (RTI) did the principal admit her.