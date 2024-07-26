ETV Bharat / offbeat

Aunt and Uncles Day 2024: Capture Some Happy Moments With These Special Family Members

Hyderabad: Every year on July 26, we celebrate the National Aunt and Uncle Day. Our aunts and uncles are special members of our family; they might be wonderful friends by chance or like a second set of parents. They have observed us growing and narrate tales about our childhood experiences that we may not even recall. They fill our lives with fun, laughter, love, and incredible memories.

Only an aunt has the ability to share love like a friend, keep secrets like a sister, and give hugs like a mother. Depending on your family, you may have fewer or more aunts and uncles. Nonetheless, they frequently have a significant impact on your life; they may take you to enjoyable locations, watch you when your parents are away, purchase birthday and holiday gifts for you, and provide important guidance and encouragement when you most need it. After all, there are some topics we simply find awkward discussing with our parents.

How to celebrate Aunt and Uncles Day?

Spend the day reaching out to your aunts and uncles. Reflect on the immense contributions they've made to your life and express your gratitude to them. Enjoy a meal together, pen them a letter, and offer your assistance in the manner they've always been there for you. Preserve family stories and history by recording your aunts and uncles for the next generations. Capture moments with them and share them on social media, tagging them #AuntAndUnclesDay.

