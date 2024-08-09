August Kranti Diwas - Remembering The Freedom Fighters And Quit India Movement

Hyderabad: August 9 is celebrated as the August Kranti Diwas. A resolution to start the 'Bharat Chodo Andolan', also known as the 'Quit India Movement', was introduced at the Bombay session on August 8, 1942, by Mahatma Gandhi and the All-India Congress Committee (AICC). The goal of this civil disobedience campaign was to overthrow British rule in India. Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan 'Do or Die'.
Significance of 9th August
In the Bombay session on August 8, 1942, the Congress passed a resolution to start the Quit India Movement, to be led by Mahatma Gandhi. People from all over the nation joined it the following day, August 9, and the movement quickly gained traction. On this day, Mahatma Gandhi was also taken into custody.
The Quit India Movement persisted without the traditional Congress leadership. People from various backgrounds, including students, workers, and peasants, strongly supported the movement. As a result of the movement, British authorities started taking discussions about Indian independence more seriously.
Facts on the Movement
August 9 is celebrated as August Kranti Diwas in India. It marks the anniversary of the Quit India Movement that strengthened the fight against colonial rule.
The movement’s slogans were 'Quit India' or ‘Bharat Chodo'. It aimed to peacefully urge the British to grant India independence, following the Congress ideology of non-violence.
The Quit India Resolution was passed by the Congress Working Committee on August 8, 1942, in Bombay. The resolution demanded an immediate end to British rule, the formation of a provisional government, and civil disobedience against British rule.
Mahatma Gandhi issued instructions to different groups: government servants were to proclaim loyalty to the INC, soldiers were urged not to fire on compatriots, peasants were advised regarding rent payment, students were given the option to leave studies, and princes and people of princely states were called upon to support the movement.
Impact of August Kranti
New leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia, JP Narayan, Aruna Asaf Ali, and Usha Mehta emerged after the top Congress leaders were arrested
The authorities used violence to stop the Quit India Movement, leading to nearly 100,000 arrests, including women and children
The Indian National Congress was declared illegal and banned by the British government
Mahatma Gandhi was released from house arrest in 1944 due to poor health
Loyalty to the government declined significantly, showing the depth of nationalism
Despite limitations, there were sporadic incidents of violence and damage to government property during the movement
The movement proved that governing India without the consent of its people was no longer feasible
It also pushed for the demand for complete and immediate independence
People showed remarkable bravery and continued the movement despite repression
The August Kranti Movement can be divided into three phases
Phase I: It was marked by mass boycotts, strikes and picketing. Strikes and demonstrations were organised all across the country. Mahatma Gandhi was imprisoned at Aga Khan Palace and major leaders were arrested.
Phase II: The focus shifted to the countryside. Peasant rebellion started and people damaged railway tracks and stations. There were attacks on government systems or symbols of colonial authority.
Phase III: Formation of the national government and parallel governments.
Limitations Of The August Kranti Movement
The August Kranti was opposed by certain parties. It was opposed by the Hindu Mahasabha, the Muslim League, and the Communist Party of India.
Outside the purview of the Quit India Movement, Subhas Chandra Bose established the Azad Hind government and the Indian National Army (INA).
C Rajagopalachari resigned because he was against total independence.
The Movement as a whole received no support from the Indian bureaucracy.
Princely states showed less support for the Movement.
The British responded to the Quit India movement by imprisoning almost the entire Congress leadership including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel without trial and most of them were kept there till the end of the Second World War in 1945.
In addition to this, the Congress was declared an unlawful association and its offices across the country were raided and their funds were frozen. With the arrest of the main leaders, the Quit India movement turned violent with widespread acts of sabotage such as raiding of government buildings and setting them on fire. Due to weak coordination and lack of a clear action plan, the movement wore out by 1943.