Assassin's Creed Shadows Video Game Launches In Canada

ideo game giant Ubisoft launches "Assassin's Creed Shadows" at its Quebec City offices in Canada, the fourteenth installment in its flagship series. ( AFP )

Paris: Thursday's release of action-adventure epic "Assassin's Creed Shadows" marks a make-or-break moment not just for struggling French games heavyweight Ubisoft, but for the entire European gaming ecosystem.

With its almost 18,000 employees and global footprint, Ubisoft has nevertheless suffered one setback after another in recent years with disappointing releases, a dwindling stock price, harassment allegations against former bosses and repeated strikes.

The company is falling back on its longtime major money-spinner "Assassin's Creed" to pull it from the doldrums, this time with an episode set in medieval Japan. "I've never seen things this way" as the whole European industry looks to Ubisoft, Midcap Partners analyst Charles-Louis Planade told AFP ahead of the launch.

More than 17 Ubisoft studios employing hundreds have poured five years of work into "Shadows", with an estimated budget running into hundreds of millions of euros. Early reviews have been positive, with the game receiving a "generally favourable" score of 81/100 on review aggregation site Metacritic.

That was one point higher than "Valhalla", the 2020 release that has so far been the high point of the series' profitability.

The latest instalment "looks better and plays better than nearly any other entry in Ubisoft's 18-year-old series", American games journalist Stephen Totilo wrote on his website Game File. Meanwhile, gaming site IGN's review of "Shadows" said it "sharpens and refines (the series') edge without fully reforging it".

"Shadows" was partly developed at Ubisoft's studio in Quebec City, Canada. The artistic director of Ubisoft-Quebec, Thierry Dansereau, told AFP at a launch event in the city that the company's "developers did everything they could to create the best game possible".

Fingers crossed

A lack of major changes to the game's mechanics could risk "leaving some players worn out", said Julien Pillot, an economist specialising in the cultural industries. He suggested that Ubisoft's recent underwhelming releases "may be a sign that audiences are falling out of love with its games".