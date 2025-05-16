Dibrugarh: Heard of the Tilinga Mandir? Known as the temple of bells, the Tilinga Mandir is situated in Bordubi village, about 23 kilometers from Tinsukia town. Here, devotees do not speak their wishes, they pray and tie a bell with faith.

It is believed that the temple is a shrine that understands the language of bells. As you go inside, the countless brass, copper, and iron bells that hang from every pole, fence, and corner of the temple courtyard draws your attention. All of it, big or small, are marks of faith of devotees who came here with hope and wish fulfilment - to heal, succeed, get love and peace. And these bells also tell innumerable unspoken stories of fulfilled promises.

Assam's Tilinga Mandir: A 60-Year-Old Shrine Where Bells Are Hung With Faith And Wishes Turn Real (ETV Bharat)

The temple’s origin dates back to 1965, when someone found a Shiva Linga beneath a banyan tree, usually considered a sacred sign in Hinduism. Soon after, as news about the divine sighting spread, villagers began gathering to pray under the sprawling tree. Over time, more people came, and a temple structure was built in the honour of Lord Shiva.

What began as an act of worship for a few, soon evolved into a tradition that has been followed by devotees, who started tying bells to the banyan tree, believing that Lord Shiva would fulfill their wishes. There are some others who tie bells in the temple only after their wish gets fulfilled. None was able to tell when exactly the bell became a token of faith in the temple.

For nearly six decades now, this tradition has been continuing. Hundreds of thousands of bells now adorn the temple, creating spectacle worth beholding. The number of bells now are so many that it seems the aging banyan tree can no longer bear their weight. As a matter of precaution, the temple authorities/committee has now directed devotees to tie the bells on iron poles installed around the premises.

Temple priest Dhananjay Pandey says, “The temple is visited by people from all over the country and even at times from abroad. The Tilinga Mandir remains open from 7 am to 7 pm. There are some regular devotees and some arrive with their prayers and offerings once in a while.”

Tilinga Mandir has become a major spiritual and tourist destination and the increased footfall is believed to be due to the improved road network. The tourists are usually from Dibrugarh, Duliajan and Tengakhat. Situated 10 kilometers from Duliajan and 23 from Tinsukia, it’s easily accessible. And the pristine beauty of nature all around is also an added attraction.

Apart from the temple, its courtyard too, is a wonder. Home to hundreds of pigeons and sparrows, devotees bring food to feed the birds after offering their prayers.

As the temple’s fame spreads, the local community has also been benefitting immensely. The area around the shrine has developed into a vibrant commercial hub with shops dotting both sides of the road. Here, everything from bells in all sizes to puja materials and souvenirs are sold. For many local businessmen, the temple has been providing a constant source of livelihood.

