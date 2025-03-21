Kaliabor: An accident in June 2012 changed the life of Rakesh Banik forever when he was just 27. He lost a leg in the horrific incident, leaving him bedridden for several months. But, more painful for him and his family, was that even close relatives turned their backs following the tragedy. The situation was enough to shatter Rakesh’s dreams, but he didn’t give up despite extreme challenges.

Though he lost a leg forever, what he never lost was his grit and determination to bounce back from this low. With a prosthetic limb providing him the ability to stand up again, his confidence and indomitable spirit pushed him to conquer the challenges that destiny had thrown at him.

For Rakesh (39), the physical limitation is not an obstacle for him anymore. He is well-known in the state as well as in the country and abroad as a decorated para cyclist from Assam, inspiring many in his native town of Kaliabor. He has travelled far and wide on his bicycle, crossing inaccessible roads and city terrains and even representing the country in different parts of the world.

From cycling at Khardungala in Ladakh, the world's highest motorable road in 2016, to a 4500 km cycle ride from Bangkok to Guwahati in 2018, Rakesh has always shown bravery. So far Rakesh has covered about 21,000 km of the road on his bicycle. His rides are not only about adventure or thrill, but he has taken an onus to spread the message of protecting the rhinos and wildlife of Assam through his expeditions.

Pedalling Through Pain: How Assam’s Rakesh Banik Overcame Adversity To Become A Para Cyclist Icon (ETV Bharat)

After some significant feats to his credit, Rakesh is now gearing up for his new mission, the ‘Volga to Brahmaputra’ expedition, which will cover 9,000 km and cross seven Asian countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Bhutan and Nepal, on its way to India.

“I will start the expedition in the first week of April from Moscow. The aim is to promote Assam's tourism, art and culture during the nearly four-month expedition,” he said.

As the para cyclist is ready to embark on this challenging task, his confidence has got a big boost after receiving the support of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, an admirer of Rakesh's indomitable spirit. During a recent meeting between the two, the chief minister also assured to flag off Rakesh's expedition.

Banik also lauded CM Sarma and the state government for their assistance in making this task possible. “Responding to a message sent to the chief minister of the state in this regard, he met me individually and assured me of all possible cooperation in this journey. Already financial assistance for the preparation has also been released by the government. The Chief Minister has also assured us of flagging off from Guwahati.”

According to Rakesh, who has shown his unwavering spirit through several successful bicycle expeditions to date, one of his major achievements is his 4500-kilometre ride from Bangkok to Assam to raise public awareness against the killing of one-horned rhinoceroses in 2018. In this journey he travelled across thirty-two cities of the world on a bicycle. In 2016, Banik travelled on his bicycle up to India Gate in Delhi, demanding financial assistance from the central government for flood victims of Assam.

“I have been cycling since 2015. So far, I have cycled about 21,000 kilometres with different missions and targets. There are always challenges in such a journey, but I like to take up these kinds of challenges,” Rakesh said. “I don't have a leg. I have experienced death from close quarters after an accident. It has made me a stronger person and ready to face any challenge,” he said.

With his dedication and hard work, Rakesh has become a role model for those who dream big despite physical challenges. Recognition by the State Election Commission for honouring Rakesh as the State Icon for PWDs during the eighteenth general elections is a testimony to his achievements.