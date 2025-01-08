Trimming Tales: A Nagaon Barbershop That Nourishes Mind As Much As Enhances Look

By Rakibul Waheed

Nagaon (Assam) : Dwip Kumar Bardoloi's experimentations with unique hairstyles have always been talked about but his idea to enrich the environs of his salon - Chikun Mahal - through books has given him a place in the heart of customers, who have stuck to his outlet for years now.

As his scissors snip through the mane of a customer, a young boy, in the waiting area sits engrossed in the pages of Burhi Aair Sadhu by Lakshminath Bezbarooah. He has in fact come to Chikun Mahal knowing he has to wait for his turn, which is after two other customers. But that waiting time is what the boy looks forward to when he can browse through the pages he had left unread in his last visit.

Contrary to the other barber outlets where jazzy music and loud posters are common features, Chikun Mahal's decor is marked by rows of books—ranging from Assamese bestsellers to timeless children’s tales. Here, customers, find themselves lost in pages more than the phone screen.

A Nagaon Barbershop That Nourishes Mind As Much As Enhances Look (ETV Bharat)

Chikun Mahal—meaning 'neat and tidy palace' in Assamese is owned by 35-year-old Bardoloi, a native of Rahdhala village in Nagaon district. When Bardoloi opened shop in 2016, he was itching to do something different. “I’ve always loved reading,” Bardoloi says adding, "why not let my clients read? It would keep them engaged and also promote reading habits.”

Dwip, who has completed class 12, had not thought his idea would strike the right chord with his clients. He began stacking books he loved—novels, poetry collections, and even children’s literature. His collection includes Assamese gems like Makam by Rita Chowdhury, Gonga Silonir Pakhi by Lakshmi Nandan Borah, and Mereng by Anuradha Sharma Pujari. And the walls, painted in warm hues, sans blaring music provided a calm, serene environment. Within no time, his shop became the talk of the town.

A Nagaon Barbershop That Nourishes Mind As Much As Enhances Look (ETV Bharat)

The state also known for its rich literary heritage, truly stood up to the occasion and soon, Dwip's client list started increasing. The best part is, customers can borrow books and take them home, as long as they promise to return them.

For many in the Khaloigaon area, Chikun Mahal has become more than just a barbershop. It’s a lifeline for readers who cannot afford books or access proper libraries.

“Libraries in rural Assam are in a dismal state,” says Pranab Deka, a local student. “We used to have a public library in our village, but that has ceased to be. Here, we have access to a wonderful collection.” Deka and his friends often spend hours at the barbershop, reading while they wait for their turn. “Even if there’s a long queue, I don’t mind. I just pick up a book and start reading,” he adds.

A Nagaon Barbershop That Nourishes Mind As Much As Enhances Look (ETV Bharat)

A hair dresser with a difference, Bardoloi sees Chikun Mahal more as a way to revive reading habits among young people. “Books are expensive, and not everyone can afford them. This is my way of giving back to the community. If even a few people rediscover the joy of reading here, I’ll consider my mission successful.”

A regular visitor to Chikun Mahal, Rahul Bharali, says, for him and his friends it is a favorite hangout. “I’ve been coming here for years. Every time I visit, I get to see new addition to the collection. These days it is rare to find public libraries to spend time with books.”

The shop has also inspired others in the area to think creatively. “It’s not just about trimming hair—it’s about creating an experience,” Bardoloi says.

Bardoloi plans to expand his library. “I want to include books from different languages and genres so that more people can connect with this space,” he says. Now he wants to concentrate more on inculcating reading habit in people than dress their hair. "Let Chikun Mahal bloom into a movement to bring books back into people’s lives," says Bardoloi gleefully.