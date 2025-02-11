ETV Bharat / offbeat

Raw & Real, Assam's Mobile Theatre Alive & Kicking Even After Digital OTT Onslaught

Nagaon: It has been over 62 years that the mobile theatre, locally known as Bhramyomaan Theatre, as a form of entertainment has been ruling the hearts of the people in Assam despite onslaught of the digital platforms. This at a time when even cinema projections at the Inoxes, PVRs and halls have failed to draw the audience as earlier. But theatre performances in this part of the world are often 'sold out' shows till date.

Call it the unique appeal, blending tradition with innovation, live performance with emotional depth and strong community connections, these mobile theatres have brought their own stories to life in the villages and towns alike.

Even now thousands of people are involved in the making of the theatre – from directors, actors to technicians, who believe, nothing can replace the form of entertainment. “The theatre is the place where people relate to their own concerns, issues and reflection of their life. And this is the binding factor,” says veteran actor Jatin Bora, who has had a successful career in both theatre and cinema. Expressing his deep attachment to this art form, he says it is not just a profession—it’s a passion and a way of life.

Actors Take Immense Pride in Mobile Theatre

"I feel proud to be an actor in mobile theatre," says Bora. "When I was with the Kohinoor Mobile Theatre Group, we were invited to perform at the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi. That experience—performing in front of legends like Shashi Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah—was unforgettable."

But Bora also speaks of the challenges mobile theatres face. "In cinema, it takes years to make a movie with takes and retakes, but in theatre, it’s all live and in one go. The energy, the connection with the audience, and the emotions are raw and real," he explains. "I remember when my father passed away, I had to go on stage that very night. The show must go on—that’s the spirit of mobile theatre."

A Thriving Industry

Assam’s mobile theatre dates back to 1963 when a group of passionate individuals in Pathsala (now in Bajali district) envisioned a way to bring live theatre to rural audiences. Since then, it has become an integral part of Assamese culture and also provides employment opportunities to tens of thousands of people. There were over 100 mobile theatre groups in Assam till 2011, each with its own set of actors, directors, and crew members. Although the number of theatre groups have been reduced to approximately 50 in Assam now, the industry is thriving and kicking.

A Deep Emotional Bond with Communities

One of the most remarkable aspects of Assam’s mobile theatre is its ability to bring people together. Unlike movies, where audiences passively watch on a screen, mobile theatre is an immersive experience.