Tezpur: Papori Kachari’s name is enough to instil fear among poachers and smugglers across Assam’s forests. Her dedication and fearless service have made her a popular face among the forest guards and animal conservationists.

Kachari, the state’s only woman forest officer, is heading one of the high-risk wildlife protection operations in the country. “Since childhood, I was drawn to the forest. I worked with the forest department in small ways, even as a girl; nature always called out to me. Today, that dream has come true,” she said.

Kachari is currently serving as Forester One at the Garbhanga Forest Range in Guwahati, with her work ranging from retrieving rhino horns and tiger skins to leading undercover missions and raids deep in forested areas. She has recovered four rhino horns so far and has become the only woman officer in Assam to do so during direct field operations. Her exceptional work also earned her several honours, including the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Award 2025, conferred by India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on International Tiger Day.

Assam’s Lone Woman Forest Officer Leads State’s Most Dangerous Wildlife Missions (ETV Bharat)

Kachari gained prominence in July 2023 when she led one of her most challenging missions after a rhino was poached in Manas National Park. The case triggered widespread public outcry and put extra pressure on her and her team from top officials and politicians.

“I deployed all my contacts in the fringe villages around Manas. While many chose to stay silent, I managed to build a link to the network. After two months of careful tracking and informer coordination, I led a raid on September 8 at midnight. We recovered the rhino horn and arrested the main poacher,” Kachari recalled.

She said that her actual journey in the forest department began in 2016, and she was inspired by her uncle, who was a forest guard. “By 2018, I was making small arrests while posted in Manas and steadily built an informer network that would prove essential in many future operations,” she said.

Her work includes both ground-level raids and technical efforts like camera trapping for tiger conservation. She also made many seizures, including rhino horns, tiger claws, and elephant tusks.

Despite operating in a male-dominated field, Kachari remains undeterred, as the societal pressures and dangers of forests never made her step back. “My instinct to protect the wild outweighed every threat,” she said.

Her forthcoming nature and hard work earned her a deep respect from colleagues. “We are proud of Papori. She is fearless and honest in her work,” said Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park.

Jasim Ahmed, Officer on Special Duty at Manas National Park, called Kachari his inspiration. “She is the only woman officer in our ranks leading such dangerous missions. Her success in Manas has inspired many.”