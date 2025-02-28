Reviving & Designing Bodo Heritage Play-Way: How A Young Entrepreneur Is Chronicling History Through Toys

Guwahati: When a soft toy starts carrying the weight of history, it gets a place in the hearts of people for posterity. At a time when indigenous cultures are increasingly fading away, Assam’s Kirat Brahma, a young entrepreneur, is taking a different route to preserve the heritage of the Bodo community—through toys.

A National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad graduate, Kirat is infusing life into Bodo folklore, telling stories weaving history, culture, and biodiversity into his products under his venture Zankla Studio Private Limited.

“Zankla Studio is all about creativity. Here designers, artisans, weavers, storytellers, conservationists, and changemakers come together to craft purpose-driven, heritage-rich products. The contemporary design blends with cultural elements and we weave storytelling to ensure that every piece carries a legacy of craftsmanship, heritage, sustainability, and empowerment,” says Kirat. Zankla has been making heritage toys, folklore toys, learning toys and other sustainable products and each of it has a story to tell.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bodo community, one of the largest indigenous groups in Assam, has a rich and diverse culture. However, with the passage of time, many of its traditions and customs are fading into oblivion. The Zankla Studio through its efforts has been reviving these traditions through unique creations.

Toys and Types

One of Zankla toys, Sikhna Jwhwlao, explains the story of a legendary Bodo hero who fought in the Duwar War (1864-66) against the British. Another Gowdang Rani, the Graceful Bodo Princess, comes alive as a mother queen of Bodoland known for her compassion and unity, though symbolically.

“Our products aren’t just for play sake; these are ‘toys with a purpose.’ They bring alive historical and mythical characters, so that those can be propagated to the newer generations,” Kirat explains, adding, they are also making learning toys like one-horned rhinos, pangolins, pigmy hogs etc. which are part of the rich biodiversity of the Bodoland region and part of the folklore and culture of the Bodos.

The Zankla Studio also makes soft toys like golden langur or hoolock gibbons, which spread awareness about the region and its people. "Golden langurs and pygmy hogs are found in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTAD) region and the locals share a bond with them. So when the toys tell their stories, on the culture and society, they resonate in a subtle way with the population in general," Kirat adds.

Empowering the Local Youth

Zankla Studio isn’t just preserving culture; it’s also making way for local youths who get an opportunity to work. The Bodoland region, once badly impacted by insurgency, does not have much employment opportunities to offer which is why many youngsters migrate to other cities. "Zankla Studio has been trying to provide employment to the local youths and if we can retain the young minds here with good opportunities, I think our hard work will pay off," the entrepreneur adds.

Restoring and Carrying Forward

The Bodos, one of the earliest settlers in Assam, have faced a lot challenges over the past few years - from insurgency in the 1980s to struggles for identity and autonomy. However, the situation has gotten peaceful and better with efforts like peace accords and Zankla Studio who are instrumental in keeping the legacy alive.