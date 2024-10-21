Assam's Barkha Collaborate With Italy's Federica To Rock World Through Their Screenplay 'Unsewn'

Hyderabad: Two young girls, Federica Ruggieri from Italy and Barkha Bahar from Guwahati, live in London. Barkha is the daughter of famous actors Baharul Islam and Bhagirathi.

Her parents are graduates of the National School of Drama and founders of Seagull, the Silver Jubilee Theatre Institute in Guwahati, and are currently in Bollywood.

After getting a master's degree from the famous Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, Barkha and Federica are into acting. Ruggieri also holds a master's degree in acting from RADA in London.

Barkha is an actress and an accomplished singer who has proved her skills in two Assamese films named 'The Seventh String' and 'Rodor Chithi'. Federica has also received acting training in France and the UK and received her early acting education at the Cours Florent Academy in Paris.

These two alumni of "RADA" are now with a special play called 'Unsewn'. The 50-minute play is based on an Indian mythology. The two artists are trying to show a reflection of the unspeakable violence against women in various ways in a magical realist theatrical style in 'Unsewn'.

The play will be staged at the Bloomsbury Festival at Westminster Kingsway College Theater on 25 October and the Voila Festival at The Cockpit Theater in London on 6 November. After that, from December 15 to 31, the play will be staged in Guwahati, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.