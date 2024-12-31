Prabir Gogoi, A Teacher Who Shapes Minds And Sculptures Alike

Dhemaji: A quiet courtyard in village of No. 2 Bharalichuk, Dhemaji, Assam, is a mute spectator to the transformation process taking place in the deft hands of a man who spends hours in giving shape to lifeless materials. For the artist who is also a teacher, Prabir Gogoi, the courtyard is no less than a studio where he dreams, imagines and sculpts masterpieces of art.

As you step into the courtyard-turned-studio, Buddha idols to sculptures of Sankaradeva crafted by Gogoi welcome you.

From stone fragments, plastic, and wood to various other materials, Gogoi transforms them into a narrative, each carrying a story. Since 2012, Gogoi has sculpted over 70 unique pieces, ranging from Buddha idols to statues of Sankaradeva, many of which have found a pride of place in homes far beyond Dhemaji.

A Journey of Artistic Discovery

Prabir Gogoi’s artistic journey began in 2012 with a chance encounter during a drama workshop at Guwahati’s Kalakshetra. “While learning drama, I was introduced to the art of mask-making. That experience inspired me to explore a different kind of craft when I returned home,” he recalls while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Taking cues from local art legends like Dr. Pushpa Gogoi, Aseem Dutta, Rajani Handique, and Surya Barua, he started creating sculptures with a vision to innovate and inspire. His work includes concrete dragons adorning Dhemaji’s historic Ghuguha Dol, modeled during the lockdown, which stands as a testament to his artistic ingenuity. "During the lockdown I made four concrete dragons that were built in Dhemaji's historic Ghuguha Dol. So far more than 70 different themes have been modelled," Gogoi reiterates.

Crafting with Purpose

For Gogoi, sculpting is more than a creative outlet, it is a medium of societal impact. “It brings immense satisfaction when neighbors and visitors appreciate my work. Art fosters positivity and inspires others to look at the world differently,” he adds.

Challenges in the Artist’s Journey

Despite his passion, Gogoi faces a lot of challenges, particularly the lack of a proper market for sculptures in Dhemaji. “There are only a handful of artists here, and we struggle to get fair prices for our creations. While the interest in art is growing, it will take time for a sustainable market to emerge,” he laments. However, he hopes that as everything takes time, this craft shall also get its due in time. "Slowly, the scene is evolving. Different people have started taking up the profession. But it will take time to grow," he signs off.