A Different Identity: Assam’s Mask Maker Defies Odds To Keep 35-Year-Old Legacy Alive

Dibrugarh: In a small hamlet in Assam, where Vaishnavite traditions are vibrantly adhered to, Beni Madhav Bora sits in his workshop, shaping bamboo and clay together to mould them into striking masks. Wheelchair-bound, he has been making the craft - Mukha Silpa (face art), a legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva, for over three decades. And he does not craft the human-animal faces for Bhaona performances only, he has a motive behind the effort - to preserve Assam’s cultural soul amid adversity.

This year, the Assam government granted him a pension as an artist, an acknowledgment for the years of dedication to preserving the craft. The recognition, though small, has encouraged Bora who feels, the people involved in various craft making and keeping Assam’s heritage alive, will also get a morale boost through this.

Braving financial hardships and physical limitations caused by polio, Bora from Kotuha has consistently kept on crafting masks with bamboo, straw, clay, and cow dung. These masks are used in Bhaona performances, a presentation in the traditional folk theater genre of the Vaishnavite legacy. “I have been creating masks since 1990,” says Bora, adding, “I craft many types of masks, but the most popular and sought-after are Narasingha, Varaha, and Jatayu.”

Bora has been making the masks without ever receiving any formal training. A keen observer, he learnt the tricks of the trade by watching others craft the pieces. "I was deeply fascinated by the process of making masks. So I kept on observing and when I got the chance, I wanted to create something of my own,” he shares.

But ask him how easy or difficult has it been to sustain the craft despite elements of modernity creeping in and he says, "It has not been easy because there is no steady market for masks. Most are given on rent for religious ceremonies like Bhaona and Ras Mahotsav which are returned after the performances. Very few people buy them, but that money is not sufficient to make a living,” he says. He feels people these days do not understand the relevance of masks used in performances.

To support his family, Bora also runs a cycle repairing outlet and continues to do both. Unperturbed with his physical challenges, he feels he is the master of his own destiny. “My leg is weak, but my mind is strong. Society often sees people like us as weak, but I want to prove everyone wrong. It is all in the mind. I have sustained so far and I will do so till I am alive," he quips.