ETV Bharat / offbeat

Assam Duo Develop App to Address Blood Unavailability in Emergency Situations

Guwahati: Two childhood friends have come together to launch an application that will help tackle the crisis of blood availability in the hour crisis. The BYDON app developed by Pallabjyoti Nath and Bhushan Jyoti Basa of Hojai’s Kaki town aims to connect patients with voluntary blood donors and even offers doctor appointments through a user friendly digital platform.

It will go a long way in helping people during medical emergencies when families face unavailability of blood. Often, desperate families turn to hospitals, blood banks, NGOs, and even social media in the hope of finding a donor. Tragically, many patients lose their lives due to this shortage. Worse still, middlemen often exploit such vulnerable situations for profit.

Launched after over a year of planning, BYDON is a free mobile app that helps users find blood donors directly and book doctor consultations.

BYDON app (ETV Bharat)

Pallabjyoti Nath shared that the idea was born from a personal experience. “When my parents fell ill, I saw firsthand how difficult it is to arrange blood during emergencies. The chaos families face is overwhelming,” he said.

He added that many rural patients coming to Guwahati also face logistical difficulties in consulting a doctor.

BYDON aims to solve both the issues of finding blood donors by name and contact directly besides booking appointments with medical and veterinary doctors for a nominal fee of Rs 35. It will help contact donors directly without any middleman.