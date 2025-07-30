Assam Duo Develop App to Address Blood Unavailability in Emergency Situations

Guwahati: Two childhood friends have come together to launch an application that will help tackle the crisis of blood availability in the hour crisis. The BYDON app developed by Pallabjyoti Nath and Bhushan Jyoti Basa of Hojai’s Kaki town aims to connect patients with voluntary blood donors and even offers doctor appointments through a user friendly digital platform.
It will go a long way in helping people during medical emergencies when families face unavailability of blood. Often, desperate families turn to hospitals, blood banks, NGOs, and even social media in the hope of finding a donor. Tragically, many patients lose their lives due to this shortage. Worse still, middlemen often exploit such vulnerable situations for profit.
Launched after over a year of planning, BYDON is a free mobile app that helps users find blood donors directly and book doctor consultations.
Pallabjyoti Nath shared that the idea was born from a personal experience. “When my parents fell ill, I saw firsthand how difficult it is to arrange blood during emergencies. The chaos families face is overwhelming,” he said.
He added that many rural patients coming to Guwahati also face logistical difficulties in consulting a doctor.
BYDON aims to solve both the issues of finding blood donors by name and contact directly besides booking appointments with medical and veterinary doctors for a nominal fee of Rs 35. It will help contact donors directly without any middleman.
Currently available on Google Play Store, this app has already enrolled more than 2,000 blood donors and an average of six requests is being received on it daily.
However, the founders admit that many challenges remain to be addressed.
“Some users report difficulty reaching the listed donors. We are working on ways to address this issue and improve the experience,” said Bhushan Basa.
The duo plans to expand BYDON across all Northeast Indian states reaching even the remote areas. They are also planning to set up a dedicated blood bank to streamline blood availability. But funding remains a key concern.
“We’ve applied for government seed funding,” they said while noting that only 30% of Assam’s healthcare infrastructure is currently functional and there’s immense work to be done in this sector.
Although donations are voluntary, BYDON plans to offer membership cards to registered donors. These cards would provide them with 50% discounts on health check-ups at diagnostic centres and hospitals partnering with the app. In addition the donors and their families will get access to some health benefits.
BYDON is not just a tech product but a community-driven initiative born out of compassion, lived experience and a vision for a healthier, more connected society.
In a state where health emergencies can turn life-threatening in hours, this app may be the life-saving tool Assam and the Northeast need.