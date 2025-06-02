Assam-Born Indrani's Heart Beats For Odisha As She Unravels Its Hidden Arts, Promotes & Documents Legacy

By Kasturi Ray

Bhubaneswar: For most visitors and tourists to Odisha, the golden triangle—Bhubaneswar-Puri-Konark—is the only geometry that defines the state’s rich heritage and legacy. For Indrani, however, hundreds of places in between and beyond redefine the state and its vast repository of art, much of which have remained confined to nooks and crannies and, over the years, lost its significance.

The difference is, Assam-born Indrani was not a one-time visitor or a tourist. She connected deeply with everything Odia and Odisha—including her husband Soumya—when she decided to tie the knot and make the state her second home.

Soumya and Indrani (ETV Bharat)

In her early 30s, travel-obsessed Indrani made rediscovering Odisha her pet project, driven more by emotion than planning. With only nascent ideas on how to go about it, the couple hit the road randomly to see if they could connect the dots and bring to the fore things that had remained wrapped in obscurity.

Not many of us know about a village tucked a few kilometres from Bellaguntha in Ganjam district of Odisha. Here, a group of women make papier-mâché masks, the perfect creative expressions now on the verge of extinction. Similarly, not many would be aware of a small Nimapara village, Nandapur, where a group of craftswomen devote five hours a day to creating coir and jute crafts that are unique not only in their artistry but also in the durability of their making process.

With mask artist and masks (ETV Bharat)

But within months, Indrani and Soumya knew. They reached places that were only a part of the map, though not clearly defined. “It was always a challenge to win the trust of someone who was ready to talk about history. We were fortunate to meet people who directed us to places where arts and artists had been relegated to the margins. We were hungry for such stories, so that’s how we started rediscovering things,” explains Indrani, with her six-year-child, who travels with parents wherever they go.

While years of promotion have helped prominent spots make a mark on the global scene, decades of neglect have pushed many lesser-known art forms and the places they originate from to the verge of extinction.

Indrani, 40, and her better half Soumya, 44, are making an effort to visit these places and meet the people who, despite challenges, are keeping the art alive—if only for art’s sake. Among the forms the couple has tried to explore, document and highlight are applique work in Arilo village, coir craft from Nadhana village, jute pieces from Bisimatri, Talapatachitra from Deuliathenga, black stone carving in Keshna village, papier-mâché in Chadhiapalli Ganjam, brasswork and fish art from Bellagunta, tumba craft (made in gourd) in 25 villages of Rayagada, dokra craft in Sadeibareni, and Pattachitra and Maniabandha weaving in Chandrapur, by Buddhist artists.

A palm leaf artist busy carving an art while Indrani looks on (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about her journey, Indrani recalls how a few years ago the couple started a homestay, Svanir, on their own land. “We noticed most people came to Odisha for business, not as a destination—unlike Kerala or Himachal. We wanted our guests to have a sustainable and immersive experience,” she says. With Soumya being a photographer and Indrani ready to travel, they decided to unravel and document Odisha’s secrets—the lesser-known destinations—for their guests. “Eventually, more than Svanir, we immersed ourselves in the journey of knowing Odisha in detail. We started scourging for stories and sharing them with people. Odisha has so much to offer—it’s an unending saga,” she avers.

What the couple discovered was startling. “While places like Pipili and Raghurajpur take the cake, some incredible work is being done in artisan villages that never get noticed. In Ganjam, we stumbled upon a village where women were making papier-mâché masks. I had never seen such beautiful use of colours in masks. But the women, mostly housewives, broke down while speaking about how they had lost hope in the business. That was a turning point for us,” says Indrani, adding, “We decided to do something for these artisans.”

Indrani with Dokra artists (ETV Bharat)

After networking with friends, Indrani and Soumya secured business worth Rs 60,000 for these artisans and placed orders. This model was repeated in many places they visited. In Nimapara, they even built a washroom for the jute workers—mostly women—as there was none. “It cost us Rs 35,000, which we crowdfunded. But it was painful to learn that the women avoided drinking water during their five-hour weaving sessions just because they had no toilet. Today, they call me Maa—they felt I understood their pain like a mother,” she says.

The couple has covered quite a few districts, but they feel they’ve only scratched the surface. “It’s time-consuming and cumbersome. Even Bhubaneswar has many important spots that remain dormant on the state’s tourism map. Now, our homestay guests often spend a day or two just exploring the capital city,” she adds.

Indrani spends time with women farm hands (ETV Bharat)

Indrani has also done some research on the fading Gotipua dance tradition and believes it has a rare charm. But the lack of public performances has kept its reach limited. “I wrote about a Gotipua artist who is struggling to survive but continues to train 7–8 children. Isn’t it time he got support and recognition?” she asks. She makes it a point to take Svanir visitors to such performances so that the word can spread.

Indrani with a group of tourists (ETV Bharat)

For Indrani, no barrier is too strong when it comes to following dreams and passion. Asked how she manages to strike up conversations without knowing the language, she says, “Assamese and Odia are not so different that I can’t understand. And I learned the language pretty quickly, so I communicate well with people in both rural and urban areas,” adds Indrani who was born and raised in Guwahati surrounded by a large and accomplished family. She holds an MBA from Sikkim Manipal University and began her career as a Zonal Manager at Avon Beauty Products USA for over 12 years before leaving it to start her own 'nest' - Svanir, meaning own nest.

"Odisha is a treasure trove, it would take us years to claim we know the state in and out. But exploring the state keeps us going and we will continue in the mission," says the couple signing off.