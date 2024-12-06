A Dream Come True: Private School Teacher Turns District Commissioner for A Day

Nalbari: There was a sudden rush at the district commissioner's office on Friday. All the officers and employees present were seen in alert mode. Everyone was waiting for someone. After a few minutes, a new officer stepped in. He reciprocated everyone's greeting.

The officer is none other than the new district commissioner of Nalbari Mrinmoy Kalita. After reaching the office to take charge, the new DC participated in the introductory round with the officials and staff. The commissioner then took a tour of the office and then interacted with the staff. He also took stock of the progress of various administrative works and government schemes.

Kalita has taken over from the present district commissioner Barnali Deka. But why was Mrinmoy Kalita given the responsibility despite there being no official transfer order issued? That question has arisen in everyone's mind.

Wait! Your curiosity to get the answer to this question is going to end soon. Actually, this new DC has come only to serve for a day. Yes, for a day Mrinmoy Kalita has played the role of district commissioner. And he got this responsibility at the behest of state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself.

CM’s order

This new DC of ours Mrinmoy Kalita is actually a science teacher at Nalbari Jatiya Vidyalaya. Mrinmoy Kalita had written a letter to the Chief Minister in July itself. On the basis of that request, Mrinmoy Kalita was given the opportunity to review the functioning of the district commissioner for a day. Teacher Mrinmoy told the media that this is an effort aimed at attracting future generations to the civil service.

So on Friday, Mrinmoy Kalita arrived at the Nalbari district commissioner's office early in the morning after getting the chief minister's nod. Mrinmoy Kalita met the staff in the office and supervised the work. Based on a letter to the chief minister, the district administration gave this facility to the teacher Mrinmoy with a day-long schedule.

Mrinmoy Kalita, who is elated to have the privilege of becoming the District Commissioner for one day, said, "It is great to have such an opportunity. All the staff of the office have cooperated with me. Especially the District Commissioner Varnali Deka, Additional District Commissioner Runabh Ramchiary, and all the employees have cooperated very well. I offer my sincere gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving me such an opportunity. I have to work hard and I am doing that."

Mrinmoy, who hopes to become an administrative officer in the future, adds "that chair is dreamt by everyone but you have to work hard for it and I am doing that."

Nalbari Commissioner Varnali Deka told reporters that "Mrinmoy Kalita, a teacher of Nalbari Jatiya Vidyalaya, sent a letter to the Chief Minister asking him to know what work a district commissioner does in a day. Responding to this, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide this facility to Mrinmoy through a one-day orientation programme.”

"Accordingly he came to the office today and we introduced him to the works to get an idea of the administrative functioning of the district commissioner. We have given him an opportunity to get an idea of all the work that a district commissioner does from morning to night."