By Santu Das

New Delhi: The number of Asiatic lions, which stand as a symbol of India's rich biodiversity, has recorded an increase of 32.19 per cent in their population in Gujarat. According to the latest data issued by the Gujarat government, the number of Asiatic lions rose from 674 in 2020 to 891 this year.

The growth in conservation and management is the outcome of several strategic initiatives implemented by the Gujarat government in the state. These efforts were intensified post-2007 and 2018, significantly enhancing the effectiveness of lion conservation.

“The adoption of a holistic Asiatic Lion Landscape Approach – covering both the Gir and Greater Gir regions – has been central to this progress over the period in the Saurashtra landscape of Gujarat,” the government officials said.

“Strengthened protection mechanisms, continuous field-based and technology-aided monitoring, and the integration of modern technological tools have supported science-based decision-making and improved wildlife management,” they said.

Awareness programmes and schemes like ‘Vanya Prani Mitra’ also increased community participation, which became pivotal in the rise of the Asiatic lion.

The formation of the Gujarat State Lion Conservation Society (GSLCS) has facilitated efficient reinvestment of financial resources into conservation activities.

Asiatic Lions Roar Again: Population Jumps 32 Per Cent In Gujarat Due To Several Strategic Initiatives (ETV Bharat)

Specialised administrative units such as the Task Force Division, Shetrunji Wildlife Division, and Wildlife Crime Cell have further strengthened outreach, enforcement and management, as per the officials.

Efforts in habitat improvement – including grassland improvement, corridor and buffer area improvement, and waterhole management – have contributed to conservation, they said.

In addition to that, financial investments, increased manpower, and strong political will have collectively enabled the implementation of initiatives like ‘Project Lion’, aimed at securing the long-term conservation of Asiatic lions.

With the continual support of the people of Gujarat and the dedicated efforts of the Forest Department under the aegis of the state government, the population of Asiatic lions has gradually increased.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jalpan Rupapara, a lion researcher from Gujarat, while referring to the rise in Asiatic lions in the state, said the joint efforts from the government and locals contributed to the rise in lion population. “An even more important reason for the rise in the population is the royalty of the lion, as it can coexist with people. They are not ferocious like a tiger. They are human-friendly,” he said.

“In Gujarat, lions are living with farmers, around farms. So, people have accepted the lion because of their royalty. They don't do unprovoked attacks. They usually do not become man-eaters,” he said.

Asserting that people have lots of benefits due to lions, Rupapara said, “They control the population of blue bulls and wild boars. Both are crop burdens. Blue bull and boar are both enemies of the farmers. By controlling their population, lions contribute to the farmers' economy and hence are considered the friends of the farmers. So, these are the reasons behind lion population growth in Gujarat.”

On what more steps need to be taken on preservation of the Asiatic lions, he said, “The most important step that the government should take is to allocate lands to lions. Because the sanctuary land is limited. There are lots of government wetlands in ‘Saurashtra’ which have become a permanent home to lions. So, for the long-term conservation of the lions, such lands should be converted into a regional forest.”

“If such lands are destroyed, then the future of expanding this lion population. The most important step is to allocate land to the lion,” Rupapara said.

Referring to ‘Project Lion’ in Gujarat, he said, “This has given a further boost to lion conservation. But it is very important that under such a project, the fundamental work should be to allocate land to the lion.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Ruchir, a nature educator in Gujarat, told ETV Bharat it is a good thing that the lion population has increased and their habitats have also extended across 11 districts. “This has been possible due to the several initiatives taken by the government,” he said.

He also emphasised a second home for the lions in case of any eventualities that might affect the lion population.

Ruchir also asserted that human-wildlife conflict is a major challenge.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the achievements of the population increase of the Asiatic lion in Gujarat in his latest 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast.

“The rise in the population of the Asiatic lion shows that when the sense of ownership strengthens in society, amazing results happen. A few decades ago, the situation in Gir was very challenging. But the people there came together to bring about a change,” he said.

Highlighting the initiatives taken for the conservation of the Asiatic lion, PM Modi, who had served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, said, “Along with the latest technology, global best practices were also adopted there. All these have contributed to the results we are seeing today. We will have to remain vigilant and alert like this for wildlife protection.”

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, has credited the Prime Minister for the drastic change in the population and habitat of the Asiatic lions in Gujarat.

“It is heartening to note that the number of lions in India has risen to 891 from 674 in 2020. This astounding success of conservation has been achieved due to the concerted efforts of PM Narendra Modi ji, who first as Gujarat CM and then as Indian PM made Project Lion a priority area of action,” Yadav said in a social media post. He also congratulated forest officials, wildlife lovers, and environmental enthusiasts for their success.