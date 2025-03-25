ETV Bharat / offbeat

Asia's Largest Tea Garden In Assam Is Home To Over 10,000 Souls

The garden employs 3,590 workers of which 2400 are regular employees and the remaining are casual labourers. A staff of 186 people including four doctors manages the operations.

Mrinal Sharma, manager at Monabarie Tea Estate, told ETV Bharat that they produce a whopping 26 lakh kg of dry tea extracted from 1.17 crore kg of tea leaves grown in the estate.

Located in Behali constituency of Biswanath district on the north bank of Brahmaputra, Monabarie Tea Estate produces thousands of tonnes of tea each year. Founded in 1869, the tea estate, spread on either side of National Highway 15, belongs to the Mcleod Russel India Limited of The Williamson Magor Group.

According to the Directorate of Tea Tribes Welfare, there are currently 803 tea gardens in Assam including Asia’s largest, spanning 1367.38 hectares.

The tea gardens of this beautiful northeastern state have made a massive contribution to elevating India to the second position in the world in terms of tea production.

Biswanath: For us Indians, our day begins with a cup of tea. Chances are the one you start your mornings with has been grown in Assam, the largest tea-producing state in the country.

Those working in this gigantic tea estate live within it along with their families. At present, 10,500 people reside on the estate. To take care of these families, the estate administration has set up a hospital, three sub-health centres, and four primary schools.

"The basic facilities that are provided by the garden authorities to the tea garden workers include free health care, medicine supply, clean water supply and electricity to each worker and their families," said Sharma.

She also highlighted that food is provided to the workers at a subsidised rate. "Each worker is provided with 3.25 kg of rice and flour at the rate of 50 paise per week. The garden provides the same facility to workers' children between the ages of 1 and 18," she said.

The Monabarie Tea Estate is not only about the tea trade. It is about living in a society that encapsulates a diversity of cultures. From a Namghar (community prayer hall) to a playground, the garden has everything for building a strong connection among those who live here.

Robin Tasa, a worker from the garden and president of the managing committee of Monabarie High School, says, "We were born in a tea estate that is the largest in Asia. This garden is our pride and the pride of Assam. It is not the only habitat of the Adivasi tea tribe, it is home for other ethnic groups as well," he said.

The festivities among the tea garden labourers also play an important role in fostering harmony, peace and culture. Festivals like Biswakarma Puja, Durga Puja, Ras Mahotsav, Magh Bihu and community feasts are a routine of their life.

"There is Namghar and temples which have forged a good relationship among people of different castes and tribes working together in the garden. I have been seeing the atmosphere in the garden since childhood. Its director as well as the company is always working for the benefit of the workers," said Dasa.

The garden authorities have even built a playground inside it. “This tea garden of ours has provided a large playground for the children. It has allowed our children to train and aim at playing professionally."