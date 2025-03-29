Arunachal Pradesh: Spiritual, Natural Environment And Military Cooperation At Gorzam Kora Fest

By Pranab Kumar Das

Zemithang: Zemithang is the last village in India on the Indo-China border in western Arunachal Pradesh. This area is considered to be one of the most sacred places in Arunachal Pradesh. Zemithang is also quite exceptional in terms of culture and spiritual practices This is a special region of Arunachal Pradesh mainly inhabited by the Manpa ethnic group These Buddhists are very hospitable and have been paying attention to their culture and nature along with development It is also said that this place was the workplace of Guru Padmasambhava.

Guru Padmasambhava was a world-famous Buddhist monk who preached 'Vajrayana Buddhism' in Tibet and introduced the 'Ningma' dynasty of Buddhism in the mountainous regions along the Himalayas in the 8th century. He is known as 'Guru Rinpoche' and 'Vajraguru' in this region, located in the lap of the Himalayas. The four-day-long Gorzam Kora festival concluded today with a large number of Bhutanese pilgrimages and others attending it.

These Buddhists are very hospitable and have been paying attention to their own culture and nature along with the development. The Manpa people have traditionally emphasised the use of masks in their religious and spiritual beliefs. Masks are also a cultural heritage of the Jemithang and Manpa people. The masks they use and the significance of each mask reflect the heritage, culture and spirituality of the region.

Festival secretary Lama Kesang told ETV Bharat, "There are several dances of the Manpa people based on such spirituality and miracles and these dances use various types of wooden masks. The dance performed to showcase the correct reading before the departure of the soul is called Cham Dance. There are also different masks used in the Azilam dance, which represent willpower and tradition."

He added, "This dance has been practised among the Monpas since the 14th century. They consider this wooden mask as a traditional mask as well as a part of their spirituality. These people believe in a time between life and death. The exhibition of the Garsam Kora Festival in Zemithang therefore gives a glimpse of the cultural and natural splendor of the region ".

In the Gorzam Kora Festival, there is a showcase symbol of birds pix which is available in the Western Part. There are many species of birds and wildlife in Zemithang. The Indian Army has recently constructed a number of roads and bridges throughout Arunachal Pradesh and Zemithang. The Army, which maintains friendly relations with the people of Zemithang, oversees various aspects of the Garsam Kora festival and many villages under the Vibrant Village Programme in the nominated Zemithang Valley.

The festival also includes a free health check-up camp. It is worth mentioning that senior Army officer Bhupal Singh and several other senior Army officers arrived at the venue today.