Jamui: An artist with no fingers, thumb or palm, yet famous for creating fine brush strokes, seems like a miracle! For Gorakh Rajak, facing similar disabilities, his stunning paintings portray his true identity, proving that anyone with talent and sheer passion to do something can overcome the toughest of challenges that come in the path of success.

A resident of Jamui in Bihar, Gorakh Rajak, immensely popular on social media as 'GR Painter', unfortunately lost his hands in an accident. But that did not deter his spirit. For, he was blessed with the power to mesmerise people with his artistic creations.

The speed with which GR moves his brush and pencil to create paintings is sure to leave every onlooker spellbound.

Bihar's Amputee Artist Making Heads Turn With His Paintings (ETV Bharat)

Gorakh is super-active on social media platforms where some of his videos have garnered millions of views. His content is not limited to paintings, as he writes slogans and at times sculpts statues as well. Such is the craze of GR in his area that people even rush to meet him in person and click selfies.

Artist For Art's Sake: Bihar Amputee GR Painter's Tryst With Brush, Pencil And Colours (ETV Bharat)

Fond Of Painting Since Childhood

GR Painter was not differently-abled by birth, he was born like any other normal child. Since his childhood days, he was fond of painting and whenever he got free time from studies, the artist in him created wonders. But as he was good in studies too, professionally he wanted to become an engineer.

Artist For Art's Sake: Bihar Amputee GR Painter's Tryst With Brush, Pencil And Colours (ETV Bharat)

In the early days, his family lived in Kolkata and his father Naresh Rajak used to work as a painter to make ends meet. Gorakh too lived with his parents. Just everything seemed right, tragedy struck the family in 2002 when Gorakh, a 20-year-old then, came in contact with a live electric wire carrying 11000 volts of electricity. In the accident, Gorakh suffered serious burn injuries which led to amputation of both his hands. That mishap entirely changed the course of his life.

Became A Painter In 2008

Destiny may have been cruel to him, but Gorakh refused to give up. He started painting with even more aggression and determination, and by 2008, a new Gorakh was born, as a skilled and mature artist. However, his family continued to struggle with financial crisis.

Artist For Art's Sake: Bihar Amputee GR Painter's Tryst With Brush, Pencil And Colours (ETV Bharat)

"We don't possess any land for farming. Being the eldest in the family, I have financial responsibilities too. That is why I decided to take painting as a profession. But I regret that the state government doesn't pay much attention to the physically challenged persons or amputees like me. Compared to other states, we receive less pension here, and even that is not timely or at times is stopped for years," lamented GR Painter.

To financially support his family, Gorakh started making Kohbar murals at wedding ceremonies, wrote slogans, painted signboards, made nameplates, sculpted idols, filled colours, and did everything possible as an artist that would fetch him money.

Villager Sunil who calls himself a fan of Gorakh, said, "GR is very well behaved and hardworking. Despite being physically-challenged, he paints so well that whoever sees his painting is stunned."

CM Nitish Kumar Receiving His Portrait From GR Painter (ETV Bharat)

Had Made Painting Of Bihar CM

Gorakh has made life-like portraits of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other top leaders and presented those to them. Currently, Gorakh lives with his family in Nawadih Silfri Chardhara village under Chandramandi police station area, and most of them earn their livelihood by working as daily wagers. Meanwhile, Gorakh, who has established himself as GR, has received offers from several schools to join as Arts teacher and enhance the skills of the school children.

Dr Suryanandan Singh, Director of the Medical Care Center who has seen GR's condition very closely, stated, "Despite having lost his hands, Gorakh has managed to eke out a living for himself and his family. For me, he serves a true example to the society. I pray Gorakh becomes famous in the whole country and beyond."