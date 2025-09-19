ETV Bharat / offbeat

Art Exhibition For Flood Victims Features Youngest Chief Guest: An 8-Year-Old Artist

Featuring 470 artworks by 170 artists nationwide, including notable figures like Gur Charan Singh, Milind Mullick, and Madan Lal, the exhibition offers paintings valued at lakhs of rupees at affordable prices.

“Visual artworks have been sent for the exhibition from more people than we expected," she added.

“An emotional moment for us when the 8-year-old artist was designated the chief guest for the inauguration of the exhibition on 17th September in Chandigarh," said Artist Mini Bains, who attended the art exhibition and had initiated the idea.

Chandigarh: When the Punjab Lalit Kala Academy in Chandigarh decided to host an art exhibition to raise funds for Punjab flood victims, one of the first responders was an 8-year-old artist who wanted to donate his artworks.

All proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Punjab Flood Relief Fund. The event, supported by artists from the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy, is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm for those interested in purchasing artwork.

The exhibition is being held in Sector 16, Chandigarh. Paintings, prints, sculptures, and drawings have been submitted to this art exhibition. The total value of the donated artworks is in crores. The exhibition also includes watercolour paintings, photography, and oil colour paintings. The paintings range in price from 1000 to lakhs of rupees.

Art exhibition in Punjab Lalit Kala Academy in Chandigarh (ETV Bharat)

Gurdeep Dhiman, President of the Punjab Lalit Kala Academy, stated, "Messages were sent to many artists for this special exhibition. Artists from across the country subsequently contacted us and submitted their artwork for the exhibition. We never expected them to be able to send their artwork in such a short time. However, all the artists have donated their priceless art to us, sending a message of support for Punjab. I am grateful to everyone for their enthusiastic participation.”

Gurdeep Dhiman said, “The special feature of this exhibition is that beautiful artworks are being sold at very low prices. Prominent artists such as Gurcharan Singh, Milind Malik, Madan Lal, Prem Singh, Prem Kapoor, Neenu Vijay Bagodi, Anand Shinde, Meetha Mahindra, Jaspal Kamana, Kamal Sohan, Davinder Singh, Shashi Thakur, Ram Ranjan, and Parvinder Lal have donated their artwork."

Art exhibition in Punjab Lalit Kala Academy in Chandigarh (ETV Bharat)

Artist Mini Bains said this idea originated with her. She shared her idea with her mentor, Milind Mullick, and he immediately decided to donate 10 to 12 of his visual art works.

“I then posted this message on Facebook, where we were contacted by artists from various cities across the country. We spoke with all the artists and included eight of their works in our exhibition. The 8-year-old artist was one who decided to donate his art, too. We then inaugurated the exhibition with him as our chief guest.”

Art exhibition in Punjab Lalit Kala Academy in Chandigarh (ETV Bharat)

