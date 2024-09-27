Aroma That Transcends Across Boundaries: Transgender Biryani Master From Tamil Nadu Steals Hearts In Kerala

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Kanika, a transgender chef, is making waves in the culinary world with her delicious biryani. Kanika learned her skills from Selvi and Saro Amma, and her biryani has become renowned in both Coimbatore and Kerala. She expressed gratitude to Selvi Amma for teaching her and providing her with the confidence to pursue her culinary dreams.

Along with her team, she's catering to a Muslim wedding ceremony in Kerala, showcasing her expertise and passion for cooking when the ETV Bharat team met her. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kanika said, “After learning cooking from Selvi and Saro Amma, we have been cooking biryani not only in Coimbatore but also in Kerala."Selvi Amma has extended a hand of support to transgenders like me by teaching cooking and instilling self-confidence in us," she said.

Transgender individuals often face discrimination and exclusion from society. However, Selvi Amma, a transgender woman herself, has created a business that empowers her community and provides them with a means to support themselves.

Kanika has been cooking for over 15 years and her "Rautar Biryani" is particularly popular in Coimbatore. Due to the increasing demand, her team of 40 people recently cooked biryani for 10,000 people during Milade Nabi. Vinita, another transgender chef working with Kanika, shared her journey of finding employment and becoming a skilled biryani chef under Selvi Amma's guidance.

Many transgender individuals face rejection from their families and struggle to find acceptance. Selvi Amma's mentorship has helped a large number of transgender people excel in the culinary arts, especially in the preparation of biryani.

Her biryani has gained a reputation for its unique taste, and people often wait months to book her services for their special occasions. With a team of over 40 people, Kanika and her colleagues are catering to events in both Kerala and Coimbatore.