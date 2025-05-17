Armed With Grit & Courage, Armless Bharti From Uttarakhand Paints With Her Heart, Holds Brush in Mouth & Feet

Kurukshetra: In a sun-lit studio at Kurukshetra University, a young artist stands firm in front of her canvas. From behind, everything seems normal, like an artist contemplating about her next creation. Go a little closer or maybe in front of her and you realise Bharti, the artist is engrossed in something creatively exceptional. But wait, that is not the only thing about Bharti that strikes you. What touches more is Bharti does not have hands to hold the brush or easel. She paints with her amputated arms, legs and mouth.

Bharti has proved that skill does not reside in hands only, it lives in determination and spirit to never say no to life. And the young artist from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand has proved this in the most remarkable way. Currently pursuing a Master’s in Fine Arts from Kurukshetra University, Bharti has created captivating artwork that has drawn the art lovers and connoisseurs alike.

Armed With Grit & Courage, Armless Bharti From Uttarakhand Paints With Her Heart, But Holds Brush in Mouth & Feet (ETV Bharat)

As a child, Bharti’s life changed the day she unknowingly touched an explosive object that blasted to leave her grievously injured. Rushed to the hospital, doctors said amputation of both her arms is the only choice. “I was too young to understand what had happened. But once I got to know the reality, I accepted my fate but never with a defeated spirit, rather with all my might.”

Belonging to Ramnagar near Nainital in Uttarakhand, Bharti has four siblings. She lost her father and her mother is a homemaker. "I knew I have to study and make a career. I wanted to look after my family and fulfill my dreams," she says.

Instead of giving in to despair, Bharti pursued her education, returned to school and learned to manage daily tasks without help. After Class 10, one of her teachers introduced her to fine arts and that was another turning point in her life. Her tryst with the fine arts began with experimentations - she tried using her feet and mouth and succeeded, developing a distinctive style over time.

Today, Bharti has made a place of her own. She is an accomplished artist but more than that she is an inspiration. Moved by nature, her creations mostly revolve around the beauty of life around us, naturally, being raised in the picturesque Uttarakhand. Her paintings have been exhibited across Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Delhi. “Hard to believe but I preppare my own natural colours. My aim is always to preserve our culture through art,” she explains.

Bharti does not stop at that. She teaches painting to children as and when she visits her home town. "The skills I have must be passed over to the younger generation. I want them to dream big and make art their strength,” she says.

Her professors and peers at Kurukshetra University run short of words to appreciate Bharti's work and dedication. Admiring her inherent artistry, Dr. Guru Charan Singh, Head of the Fine Arts Department, says, “Even those with hands may not be able to match the finesse in Bharti’s work. She motivates not just students but faculty members as well.”

Bharti's classmate Tanisha adds, “We crib and cry for anything and everything. But when I think of Bharti, I cannot but forget every problem. She has done what normal people like us cannot do. Imagine someone having a challenge every day but still not complain. She is just full of possibilities.”

Remember the age-old adage, “If the mind does not give up, the body follows.” Bharti is this and many things more. She is a proof that limitations are in the mind and affect people if allowed to. For painting a masterpiece of courage, Kudos Bharti.