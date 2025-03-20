Are Sparrows Heading Towards Extinction Due To Human Lifestyle Changes?

By S. Srinivasan & Uthakai Nadesh Kumar

Coimbatore: Sparrow is a cute bird but its population is dwindling. Today's kids would have rarely seen a sparrow. The environment of villages and the green natural environment are gradually changing and not only cities but also villages are becoming concrete forests nowadays.

Sparrows naturally live in shacks and shacks. Sparrows have become rare in recent times. Environmentalists and bird enthusiasts point out that the main reasons for the decline of sparrows, which depend on humans for food and shelter, are the changes in human habitat and eating habits. Since 2010, March 20 has been observed as World Sparrow Day.

Why have the number of sparrows decreased?

Anand, the president of the NEST organization, where sparrows live now, told ETV Bharat, "20 years ago, cell phone radiation was said to be the cause of the extinction of house sparrows. However, habitat destruction, the conversion of wooden houses and concrete buildings, and changes in our eating habits and lifestyles are said to be the factors that have reduced their numbers."

Following this, bird enthusiasts and NGOs artificially created house sparrow breeding boxes and installed them in places where there were a lot of house sparrows. Through this, the number of house sparrows increased significantly by 2010-12. In this situation, most of the house sparrows that had been living in areas adjacent to the city for the last three years have migrated towards rural areas. This has been revealed in a survey conducted by private charities over the past year.

"Apart from this, the impact of 5G wave radiation is the reason for this migration of house sparrows. Most people believe that. However, no scientific study has been published by experts to prove this. For example, birds smaller than the house sparrow, such as the shrike, the ascetic, and the Muniya, have not faced extinction. How can only house sparrows become extinct due to radiation? The Tamil Nadu government should formulate a proper plan to protect house sparrows from extinction, study the matter, constitute an expert committee to report on the true status of this, and issue a credible report," he stressed.

Those that coexist with humans

Pandiyarajan, chairman of the House Sparrow Conservation Organization, said, "Generally, when birds see humans, they get scared and go to other places. But the sparrow is a bird that depends on humans. These birds live in large numbers where humans are present. The reason why house sparrows choose the area where humans live is to protect themselves from predators, to lay eggs and hatch chicks safely, and for food reasons."

"Previously, there were many houses, huts, and wells. They were convenient for sparrows to build nests with fibres and sticks. Similarly, in the past, since they used to do work like drying and processing small grains in the villages, food for sparrows was available without any hindrance. Fences built around houses were convenient for them to rest. But now, due to changes in the structure of houses and food habits, sparrows have gone to other places in search of food and shelter," added Pandiyarajan.

According to Pandiyarajan, sparrows help control insects and worms in plants and houses by eating them. "They prevent the spread of diseases from insects. Rather than damaging crops and grains, they reduce the damage caused by insects. Sparrows indirectly benefit humans in many ways. Therefore, it is necessary to protect sparrows," he added.

"With the change in building structures, it is possible to provide shelter for sparrows by placing boxes for sparrows. This is getting good benefits. To attract sparrows, you can keep water, rice, millet, etc. Plants like henna and lemon can be grown in homes. This world is not only for humans, all living beings should live happily. To create that awareness, Sparrow Day will be useful,'' he said.

Conservation measures: Meanwhile, a program was held today at the Government Higher Secondary School, Ooty by the National Green Corps to mark World Sparrow Day. A pledge to protect nature was taken at the beginning. Straw nests for sparrows were also placed around the buildings. The important role of sparrows in nature was highlighted to the students in preserving biodiversity.

Documentary photographer Mathimaran said, "Sparrows should be protected. Only if the importance of their protection is conveyed to students and youth, this bird can be saved from the brink of extinction. In the coming summer, sparrows should be protected by providing food grains and drinking water. If this is done in everyone's home, we can protect the sparrow species."