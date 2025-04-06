ETV Bharat / offbeat

Brewing Success: Araku Coffee’s Journey To International Acclaim

Araku: Araku Coffee is making significant strides for its unique aroma and taste. Direct from the tribals of the Eastern Ghats, this coffee has now brewed its way to global fame, highlighting a story of hard work, pride, and prestige. Araku Valley, in Andhra Pradesh, has proven to be excellent highlands for growing 100% Arabica coffee. Now, it has made its entry into the Indian Parliament and many state assemblies.

Following the approval of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd (GCC) opened temporary Araku coffee stalls in two locations within the Parliament canteen last month. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also praised its exceptional taste during his Mann Ki Baat programme.

Araku Coffee: Winning Hearts Worldwide

Araku Coffee has already made its presence felt in cities like London and Paris, where coffee lovers are already relishing its unique flavour. The Araku Cafe has been serving coffee enthusiasts in the Le Marais district of Paris since 2017. Industrialist Anand Mahindra also celebrated this success through an X post saying, “The world is waking up to Araku Coffee.”

Araku Coffee is the first fair-trade certified homegrown coffee to bypass any middlemen and put forward an equitable system in the form of Arakunomics – a model endorsed by The Rockefeller Foundation’s ‘Food System Vision 2050 Prize’.

The coffee gets its different aroma and taste due to a meticulous process followed by tribals to ripen naturally and allow it to dry. They also adhere to strict quality standards, making Araku Coffee a global acclaim. The Andhra Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, also helped Araku Coffee to expand globally. The opening of stalls in Parliament canteens was also a part of that effort.

In 2018, the World Economic Forum shared the journey of Araku Coffee, describing “how indigenous Indian farmers are fighting deforestation with gourmet coffee.” The same year, it won a gold medal at the prestigious Prix Epicure competition in Paris.

The Role of the Naandi Foundation