Apples Grow On Sugarcane Fields When A Kolhapur Farmer Dreams Cultivating A Northern Crop In Southern Soil

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) : Crimson in colour, sweet and similar in texture to their northern cousins, apples, primarily native to Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir, have made a place of their own in the south-western part of Maharashtra, on the soils of Yalgud village in Hatkanangle taluka, Kolhapur.

These scarlet apples have become a talk of the region which is otherwise known as a heat wave belt where the summer sun cracks the earth while forcing farmers to follow routine crops like sugarcane. But Anil Mangavave, a small farmer, dreamt about the unthinkable and made it real by growing apples on just half an acre of land.

Apples Grow On Sugarcane Fields When A Kolhapur Farmer's Northern Dream Comes True In Southern Soil (ETV Bharat)

With basic formal education, Mangavave was finding answers to his curiosity on YouTube when he learnt about apple farming three years ago. After doing a thorough research, he went to Dahigaon village near Akluj in Solapur and sourced two varieties of apple saplings, Anna and G-9, which were heat-tolerant and would survive 45°C temperature.

He planted 50 apple saplings and used only organic manure like cow dung. Controlling temperature was not in his hands but watering was. To give the trees winter dormancy, he stopped watering in December and by spring, the trees started blooming. This 2025 April, his trees bore fruit with 30 to 35 apples hanging from each tree.

But Mangavave did not want to take risk with one fruit bearing plant. To provide moisture to the soil and retain it, he did intercropping and planted onion, garlic, groundnut, and drumstick. Apart from retaining moisture, these crops controlled temperature, and prevented soil erosion - all of which contributed to grow apples.

“I had planned a complete strategy. Because when I am trying a different crop, I have to have a Plan B in place. I knew the apple trees would need a lot of care. Watering is not enough but timing and temperature management are. So I went for intercropping," says Mangavave.

Though farming runs deep in the Mangavave household, they are also professionals in different fields. However, a majority of about 3.5 acre land is covered with sugarcane crop while the half acre left is used for innovative farming. The family has also planted saffron, mango, guava, and chikoo and hopes that other farmers in the area emulate them in trying various other crops.

"I wish all farmers experiment with different fruit crops. It is important to try these if you wish to augment your income from farming. Apples once unthinkable to be grown in this part of the country could become a reality only because we dared and experimented on a small patch of land," Mangavave exhorts.