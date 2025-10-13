ETV Bharat / offbeat

Anuradha Sehgal Spearheads Campaign To Replace Phones With Books

Hyderabad: Mobile phones and the habit of watching reels has taken a toll on the reading habits of people. But Anuradha Sehgal, who is the Chief Brand and Sustainability Officer at Coforge, is in the process of putting books back into the hands by using all her influence.

A master at building brands, she recently inaugurated a library in Hyderabad, inviting the people with a simple yet powerful message saying, "Put aside your phone and reels. Come to our library."

Sharing her inspiration behind the initiative, she said, "My favourite hobby has always been adding value to a product or brand. That’s why I pursued marketing." Coming from Amritsar in Punjab, Anuradha grew up with discipline and inspiration where her father, RN Sehgal, was a senior officer in the Indian Army while her mother, Rani Sehgal, was a teacher and an entrepreneur.

She studied in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, got a BA (Hons) in Economics and then pursued a master's degree in international business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi. She began her professional journey from Hindustan Unilever and then went on to have stints at Whirlpool, Reckitt, Airtel, Lenskart, and various media houses. Campaigns like Airtel's 'Is Every Friend Necessary?' along with the brand campaigns for Veet and Vanish, brought her into the spotlight.