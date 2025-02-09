Animal Rights Group Flags Abuse Of Stray Horses In Kashmir, Demands Action

Srinagar: Animal Rescue Kashmir (ARK), an animal rights NGO has filed a complaint against some individuals here accusing them of mistreating and exploiting abandoned horses in the Valley.
Animal rights activist and the organisation director Dawood Mohammad told ETV Bharat that the group has yet to file a proper First Information Report (FIR), but has written a letter to Cyber Police requesting them to take necessary actions to end the continued abuses of animal rights happening in Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Kupwara and other parts of Kashmir.
“The culprits are mostly minors who are abusing horses,” Dawood said. “We have urged the Cyber Police to counsel them, as these minors are being influenced by each other's videos posted on social media.”
Dawood warned that an FIR would be filed if the exploitation of horses for recreational purposes continued without proper care and precautions. In the letter to Cyber Police, Dawood detailed how acts of animal cruelty and illegal activities are frequently recorded and shared on social media platforms.
“Individuals are uploading videos of themselves riding abandoned horses in ways that constitute severe animal abuse. These boys are tying the horses' mouths with nylon strings to control them, which is extremely painful and inhumane,” he said.
The ARK director further described how the horses, when not being ridden, are tied up with their legs bound and deprived of food and water for extended periods. Many of the youths seen in the videos are also performing stunts on the animals, often leading to injuries.
“There have been instances where horses have been involved in accidents, either while trying to escape or during these stunts, leading to further harm,” he said.
He stated that under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960, such activities were not only cruel but also prohibited. Promoting these acts on social media also goes against platform community rules and might be considered cybercrime.
Dawood has asked for a formal inquiry into the issue, the immediate identification and rescue of abused horses, and the removal of related content from social media. Dawood also confirmed that he has also shared documented evidence with the cyber police.
According to him, many horse owners abandon horses during the harsh winter months to save expenses on feeding and housing. These neglected horses frequently become simple prey for abuse.
“Due to extreme exploitation, we have found several cases of injured horses, some of whom were found bleeding. We cannot stand by and watch these helpless animals suffer,” he said.
