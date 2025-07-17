Anil Kumar Is Chandigarh’s Good Samaritan Auto Driver

Chandigarh: For the last twelve years an auto rickshaw driver in Chandigarh has been multitasking in a new way. Apart from running his auto on the busy roads of the city, Anil Kumar has been actively involved in managing traffic just like the Traffic Police personnel.

Whenever he witnesses a traffic snarl, he instantly parts his vehicle on the roadside and gets down to managing the traffic flow so that the congestion eases at the earliest and people proceed towards their destination on time.

It was during the discharging of his duties as an auto driver that Anil started thinking of contributing towards the society and the idea to help manage traffic struck him. Since then he has been managing traffic at crossroads where there are no Traffic Police personnel.

Anil Kumar managing traffic in Chandigarh (ETV Bharat)

He has also been involved in another credible contribution to a social cause wherein he has transported no less than 1,100 accident victims to the hospitals for treatment.

“Many of them have died in my arms. I have maintained a record of all of them," he said.

He has been providing instant help to the people in need.

A video of Anil had recently gone viral where he had helped save a sick child in a school bus. There was a traffic jam at the Housing Board crossroads in Manimajra where a cavalcade of a Haryana Cabinet Minister was passing and a school bus was caught in the traffic snarl. There was a girl in the bus requiring immediate medical attention.

Anil Kumar managing traffic in Chandigarh (ETV Bharat)

Anil got down to his task and halted the cavalcade of the Minister to allow the school bus to pass. Someone shot this video that went viral.

Anil was previously employed at the token re-charge counter of Delhi Metro but he was not satisfied with his life and his contribution towards the society. The thought of doing something innovative brought him to Chandigarh.

Talking to ETV Bharat Anil recounted an instance that changed his life. On his arrival in Chandigarh he witnessed an accident near Tribune crossroads where a mother was begging the people for help to save her four year old daughter. He stepped in to help the woman reach the hospital but the child had died by then. It was her tears of grief and gratitude that inspired him to drive an auto and help the people in need.

Anil Kumar managing traffic in Chandigarh (ETV Bharat)

“I decided not to look for a job anymore and take to driving an auto so that I can help the people in need,” he said.

During the course of plying his auto he became familiar with the roads and learnt to manage traffic by observing the Police personnel. He gradually started managing traffic at the spots where there were no Traffic Police personnel amid a traffic jam.

Anil has put a board in front of his auto that says ‘Indian Army Free Service’. He disclosed, “Quite often auto drivers demand more fare on seeing Army personnel. But I feel that they are playing a very important role in keeping our country safe so that we can move about freely. Seeing this I decided not to charge any money from the defence personnel.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Sri Prakash said that he was not aware of Anil’s contribution in managing traffic but he is surely doing a commendable job. “We don’t call on any person to help manage traffic but what Anil has been doing is the identity of a responsible citizen,” he said.

Anil pointed out that quite often an attitude is needed to tackle people who have an inflated ego and go around the city in big cars. “You have to deal with them by showing an attitude and also patience,” he added.