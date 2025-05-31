Driven By Compassion: Two Women Lighting Up The Lives Of Special Children

Visakhapatnam: They may not have the best-paying jobs and not financially well-off personally, but what distinguishes them is their willpower to continue their mission - their unwavering commitment to taking care of special children. Basana Umadevi and Gottimukkala Anupama Rajakumari, who work at the Bhavita Centre in Vadlapudi, Gajuwaka, are changing the lives of special children, especially those battling autism and cerebral palsy.

Both of them have been working on contract under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, and are proving that one doesn't need any position or wealth to make a lasting impact on the lives of others.

Umadevi, who has been serving as an Inclusive Education Resource Person (IERP), for the last ten years, said that they had 32 children attending daily, but the facilities we needed to help them properly just were not available. So, instead of waiting for government funds that would take years, they took action. “We noticed that parents were unaware of our centre. Many were keeping their children confined at home, unsure of what to do,” Umadevi said.

A Mission Rooted in Compassion

Umadevi drew inspiration from her own family. They were three sisters, and her elder sister was in the same field. "That’s how I got introduced to special education early,” she said. After earning an MA and B.Ed in Special Education, she worked for two decades in a non-profit school in Visakhapatnam where she learned sand therapy and hydrotherapy from international experts. When she moved to Gajuwaka, she wanted to bring those techniques to the children here. The Project Officer expressed helplessness due to lack of funds, but that didn’t stop her.

Women Lighting Up the Lives of Special Children (ETV Bharat)

A Centre Reconstructed

The two women decided to take care of the centre, and successfully enlisted the support of the Spandana Cheyutha Foundation, along with some other donors and CSR contributions from nearby companies. Thus, the duo mobilized ₹18 lakh to construct an additional building and therapy infrastructure. Today, therapies are held in a specially built space, and the results have been remarkable. Children are learning to manage their daily activities. Some are walking better. Some are speaking a few words. And some are simply learning to smile.

Soothing for Mothers Too

Uma Devi and Anupama Rajakumari recognized that caregivers need support too, and they began training mothers in tailoring during their children’s therapy sessions. Sewing machines have been installed. “They don’t sit idle anymore. They’re gaining skills and confidence,” said Anupama.

An Effort Worth Replicating

Because of their efforts, the number of children attending the Bhavita Centre has grown significantly, and the community is waking up to the possibilities of early intervention. They may not hold permanent posts, but their work is leaving an everlasting impact on the families they serve.