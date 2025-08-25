Vepamakulapalle Family Overcomes Hard Times As All Four Daughters Secure Government Jobs

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): Unlike many families, who think daughters are a burden, Sitappagari Munivenkatappa and Gouramma, from Vepamakulapalle village in Punganur mandal, Chittoor district, thought differently. They did not dream of marrying off their daughters, but planned how to educate four of them - Veenakumari, Vani, Vanajakshi, and Sirisha - and make them self-reliant.

Despite coming from a modest background, the husband and wife struggled to make ends meet but never compromised on their daughters’ education. Fate, however, dealt a heavy blow when Munivenkatappa passed away in 2007, leaving Gouramma to take care of the family, all by herself. The girls were young and midway through their studies. Challenges hit the family hard with agriculture failing to sustain them. Yet, Gouramma stood strong and the daughters pitched in to help their mother in housework and farming. But without compromising on education.

Amidst hardship, two of the four sisters completed their degrees and set their eyes on government jobs. They prepared for competitive exams - banking, teaching, police recruitment, and others jobs while the younger ones kept their studies on. Their perseverance soon started bearing fruit.

In 2014, the eldest Veenakumari was selected as a constable, bringing lot of relief to the family. Two years later, Vani cleared the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination and joined the education department as a Secondary Grade Teacher. For Gouramma, the first two daughters' success in achieving success seemed like a vindication of every sacrifice made.

Subsequently the first two daughters married - Veenakumari to a fellow constable and Vani to a teacher but both of them kept encouraging the younger sisters - Vanajakshi and Sirisha - to aim for good jobs.

The family happiness reached a crescendo when they got to know that Vanajakshi got a job in state police force as a constable, while Sirisha got into teaching, after clearing the DSC examination.

For Gouramma, now in her 60s, the pride and satisfaction are immeasurable. “I have never regretted our decision to educate daughters instead of marrying them off early. Today when I see them standing on their feet, that is the greatest wealth any mother can ask for,” she says.

The sisters too credit their mother’s sacrifice and support that helped them hold on to their determination and achieve success. “We knew failure was never an option for us. Too much was at stake, not only for us, but for every girl in the village who looked up to us as inspiration,” says Veenakumari.