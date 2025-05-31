ETV Bharat / offbeat

Two Eluru Siblings Exceed Expectations From A Tender Age, Win Awards And Certificates In 800-Plus Competitions

Kanuri Harshavardhan and his sister Damini Sudha excelled in a variety of fields from karate and chess to recitation of verses, poetry and drama.

Kanuri Harshavardhan (Left) and his sister Damini Sudha
Kanuri Harshavardhan (Left) and his sister Damini Sudha (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST

2 Min Read

Eluru: Two siblings from Eluru are defying the odds and exceeding expectations by consistently registering their exceptional performance in a multiplicity of fields. From karate and chess to Bhagavad Gita recitations, poetry, patriotic songs, and drama, Kanuri Harshavardhan and his sister Damini Sudha have showcased their talent time and again. So far, they have won over 800 awards and certificates collectively at the national and state levels. All this is possible because of their endless search for perfection and the ever-growing encouragement of their parents.

Multitalented from a Tender Age

Damini Sudha won widespread appreciation with her ability to recite verses of The Bhagavad Gita right from the age of three years and a half with guidance from her mother Aruna. In a completely different field like karate, Damini earned a black belt by the age of six and hasn’t looked back since. A national-level performer, she has written two books “Journey of Two Joyful Tears” and “Breaking Barriers: A Girl’s Journey in Karate”. Damini is also the first young woman to write a book on karate.

Besides her academic pursuits, Damini writes scripts and performs solo dramas based on iconic figures like Jhansi Lakshmi Bai and Telugu Thalli (Mother of Telugu-speaking People). Her life's goal is to crack the civil services exam and serve the nation. “I just followed what my mother taught me. That's why I'm able to achieve so much,” said Damini modestly.

All Rounder Brother

Damini's brother Kanuri Harshavardhan, who is currently pursuing engineering, is equally accomplished. A proud recipient of the NCC Best Cadet Award and a merit scholarship, Harshavardhan was granted a full four-year engineering scholarship by his college for his outstanding all-round performance. “I owe it all to my parents. They always encouraged me to aim high. My dream is to make a mark in the software industry,” said Harshavardhan.

Family Support System

Their parents, Aruna and Kanuri Raghu, believe that a balance between academics and extracurriculars is essential. “We never forced them but guided them to explore every opportunity. We encouraged them to stay focused and consistent,” said the proud parents.

Read More:

  1. Delhi Reports First Death Amid Fresh Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Eluru: Two siblings from Eluru are defying the odds and exceeding expectations by consistently registering their exceptional performance in a multiplicity of fields. From karate and chess to Bhagavad Gita recitations, poetry, patriotic songs, and drama, Kanuri Harshavardhan and his sister Damini Sudha have showcased their talent time and again. So far, they have won over 800 awards and certificates collectively at the national and state levels. All this is possible because of their endless search for perfection and the ever-growing encouragement of their parents.

Multitalented from a Tender Age

Damini Sudha won widespread appreciation with her ability to recite verses of The Bhagavad Gita right from the age of three years and a half with guidance from her mother Aruna. In a completely different field like karate, Damini earned a black belt by the age of six and hasn’t looked back since. A national-level performer, she has written two books “Journey of Two Joyful Tears” and “Breaking Barriers: A Girl’s Journey in Karate”. Damini is also the first young woman to write a book on karate.

Besides her academic pursuits, Damini writes scripts and performs solo dramas based on iconic figures like Jhansi Lakshmi Bai and Telugu Thalli (Mother of Telugu-speaking People). Her life's goal is to crack the civil services exam and serve the nation. “I just followed what my mother taught me. That's why I'm able to achieve so much,” said Damini modestly.

All Rounder Brother

Damini's brother Kanuri Harshavardhan, who is currently pursuing engineering, is equally accomplished. A proud recipient of the NCC Best Cadet Award and a merit scholarship, Harshavardhan was granted a full four-year engineering scholarship by his college for his outstanding all-round performance. “I owe it all to my parents. They always encouraged me to aim high. My dream is to make a mark in the software industry,” said Harshavardhan.

Family Support System

Their parents, Aruna and Kanuri Raghu, believe that a balance between academics and extracurriculars is essential. “We never forced them but guided them to explore every opportunity. We encouraged them to stay focused and consistent,” said the proud parents.

Read More:

  1. Delhi Reports First Death Amid Fresh Surge In COVID-19 Cases

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA APELURU SIBLINGSTALENT COMPETITIONSBHAGAVAD GITAELURU SIBLINGS GITA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.