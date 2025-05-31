Two Eluru Siblings Exceed Expectations From A Tender Age, Win Awards And Certificates In 800-Plus Competitions

Eluru : Two siblings from Eluru are defying the odds and exceeding expectations by consistently registering their exceptional performance in a multiplicity of fields. From karate and chess to Bhagavad Gita recitations, poetry, patriotic songs, and drama, Kanuri Harshavardhan and his sister Damini Sudha have showcased their talent time and again. So far, they have won over 800 awards and certificates collectively at the national and state levels. All this is possible because of their endless search for perfection and the ever-growing encouragement of their parents.

Multitalented from a Tender Age

Damini Sudha won widespread appreciation with her ability to recite verses of The Bhagavad Gita right from the age of three years and a half with guidance from her mother Aruna. In a completely different field like karate, Damini earned a black belt by the age of six and hasn’t looked back since. A national-level performer, she has written two books “Journey of Two Joyful Tears” and “Breaking Barriers: A Girl’s Journey in Karate”. Damini is also the first young woman to write a book on karate.

Besides her academic pursuits, Damini writes scripts and performs solo dramas based on iconic figures like Jhansi Lakshmi Bai and Telugu Thalli (Mother of Telugu-speaking People). Her life's goal is to crack the civil services exam and serve the nation. “I just followed what my mother taught me. That's why I'm able to achieve so much,” said Damini modestly.

All Rounder Brother

Damini's brother Kanuri Harshavardhan, who is currently pursuing engineering, is equally accomplished. A proud recipient of the NCC Best Cadet Award and a merit scholarship, Harshavardhan was granted a full four-year engineering scholarship by his college for his outstanding all-round performance. “I owe it all to my parents. They always encouraged me to aim high. My dream is to make a mark in the software industry,” said Harshavardhan.

Family Support System