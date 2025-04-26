Young Achiever: 10th Class Girl Bandaru Pravalika Completes 175 Online Certificate Courses Within A Year

Konempalem: Unlike other students of her age, Bandaru Pravalika always follows a different path. While her peers preferred to play and enjoy, she chose to dedicate her time and energy to studying online certificate courses. She went on to achieve a remarkable feat by completing 175 certificate courses within a year, thereby drawing the attention of Disney Plus Hotstar, who conducted a special interview with her.

The 15-year-old self-driven girl completed her Class 10 at Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya in Bhimili of Visakhapatnam. Apart from focusing on exams and getting good marks in her regular class, Pravalika acquired employable skills thinking that it would help her in the future. She took a lot of online certificate courses that were offered by Infosys after getting introduced to them by her school officials.

The 175 courses completed by Pravalika include subjects like time management, electronics, hardware, software, robotics, drone technology, and artificial intelligence. Many of her classmates joined these courses but Pravalika was the only one to finish all 175 courses in just one year. To achieve this, she dedicated 3 hours to a full day for each course. Her unique achievement won her widespread recognition and praise.

Her outstanding feat caught the attention of Disney Plus Hotstar, whose team flew in from Delhi to conduct a special interview with Pravalika. Also, AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh lauded her for achieving such a feat with hard work and determination.

Usually, it is considered a remarkable achievement if anybody completes 50 certificate courses. But, Pravalika has surpassed such expectations. Infosys also praised her for completing 175 courses - a feat which is challenging for even graduates with B.Tech and M.Tech degrees. Pravalika is also a sports and games enthusiast, having served as the vice-captain of her school cricket team.

Drawing inspiration from her achievement, four other students of her school have completed 100 certificate courses each. Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution has recognized her talent and offered to support her for further studies.

Pravalika’s mother expressed her desire to support her daughter's education so that she can continue to achieve greater accomplishments and reach even higher goals. The girl plans to pursue Civil Engineering in B.Tech and later prepare for Civil Services in the future. Her achievements have proved that hard work and determination, age and circumstances are no barrier to success.