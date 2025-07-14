ETV Bharat / offbeat

Andhra Girl Builds Green Future Through Her Enterprise

Guntur: In an era where young women are carving out unique identities across diverse fields, Paluru Tanmayi Lakshmi stands out for more than just her ambition. She’s building a greener future with one electric bike at a time.

She is the founder of Kubera Motors, an eco-friendly e-bike manufacturing company and has introduced five new models to the Indian market that address the problems associated with electric vehicles.

Like many of peers, Tanmayi had once dreamt of completing her B.Tech and landing a well-paying job. But the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped her aspirations when she saw thousands lose their jobs and return home to their villages on foot. This left a deep impact on her.

"I didn’t want to just do a job anymore. I wanted to be in a position to give jobs to others," she said.

Paluru Tanmayi Lakshmi (ETV Bharat)

Her father Gurukrishna, a cotton businessman, supported her new vision wholeheartedly and her mother Jyotirmayi stood by her side.

With a sharp eye on the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles, she decided to create a local alternative to the largely foreign made e-bikes that were flooding the market.