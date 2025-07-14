Andhra Girl Builds Green Future Through Her Enterprise

Guntur: In an era where young women are carving out unique identities across diverse fields, Paluru Tanmayi Lakshmi stands out for more than just her ambition. She’s building a greener future with one electric bike at a time.
She is the founder of Kubera Motors, an eco-friendly e-bike manufacturing company and has introduced five new models to the Indian market that address the problems associated with electric vehicles.
Like many of peers, Tanmayi had once dreamt of completing her B.Tech and landing a well-paying job. But the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped her aspirations when she saw thousands lose their jobs and return home to their villages on foot. This left a deep impact on her.
"I didn’t want to just do a job anymore. I wanted to be in a position to give jobs to others," she said.
Her father Gurukrishna, a cotton businessman, supported her new vision wholeheartedly and her mother Jyotirmayi stood by her side.
With a sharp eye on the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles, she decided to create a local alternative to the largely foreign made e-bikes that were flooding the market.
The road to building Kubera Motors wasn’t easy. From collecting the right team to sourcing materials suitable for Indian conditions, Tanmayi faced one challenge after the other. She encountered problems like battery reliability, road compatibility and service access but each one of them became a lesson, not a setback.
"We didn’t turn back. Every challenge taught us how to do better," she pointed out.
Kubera Motors was launched after a year of rigorous research and field testing between 2020 and 2021. The unique thing about Tanmayi’s bikes is that they aren’t just electric, they’re smart. They have special features like Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking, mobile app connectivity, anti-theft lock, keyless ignition, multiple driving modes along with motor cut-off and cut-on switch.
One of the key concerns of the customers that she addressed was effective customer service. There is a proper system in place where in the event of a bike breaking down, the system sends an instant notification to the service team for immediate response.
She is currently developing more advanced features to make remote travel smoother with special models for long-distance riders.
Tanmayi’s venture now provides employment to 20 people. Meanwhile, she continues her research and development to improve vehicle quality and functionality.
With every innovation she sets a powerful example not just as a businesswoman but as a daughter carrying forward her father's legacy. She has emerged as a role model for the aspiring youth of the country.
