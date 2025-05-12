Anantapur Youth, Seshadri, Becomes a Lifesaver Through Blood Donation Initiative

Anantapur: In a heartening tale of selfless service, a youth from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur, Seshadri, has dedicated his life to combating deaths caused by blood shortages. A lab technician by profession, Seshadri has personally donated blood 44 times and spearheaded the organisation of 30 blood donation camps through his initiative, 'Ananta Aasara,' started in 2018.
Overcoming a challenging childhood marked by the loss of his mother at a young age and his father's subsequent demise, Seshadri was raised by his grandmother. These early hardships instilled in him a profound sense of responsibility, which solidified during his college years. "Back then, I decided to stand by anyone who was in trouble," he told ETV Bharat.
His work in a diagnostic laboratory exposed him to the critical need for timely blood transfusions, particularly among impoverished patients. Deeply moved by their plight, Seshadri resolved to bridge the gap between willing donors and those in urgent need.
Today, 'Ananta Aasara' stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment, having assisted over 4,500 individuals through blood donation drives and various welfare programs. Supported by a network of like-minded friends and dedicated volunteers, Seshadri diligently organises regular donation camps and ensures a swift response to emergency blood requests. His friends, Subrahmanyam and Ajay, affirm his dedication, stating, “Just one message is enough; Seshadri will arrange a donor from anywhere.”
Seshadri channels a portion of his modest Rs 10,000 monthly salary towards supporting the education of orphaned children and providing essential supplies to underprivileged families. Reflecting on his efforts, he humbly remarked, “Even though I don’t have brothers, I’ve earned many close friends through service.”
His tireless dedication has garnered widespread recognition, earning him prestigious accolades such as the Bharat Seva Award from the Tasubelli Foundation (Visakhapatnam), the Chhatrapati Shivaji Award (Nellore), and the Dokka Seethamma Seva Award (Vijayawada).
Inspired by Seshadri's example, many of his peers have become regular blood donors, with some having donated between 20 to 30 times. Seshadri remains driven by a simple yet powerful mission: "No one should lose their life due to lack of blood." He aspires to broaden awareness about the vital importance of blood donation across Andhra Pradesh and beyond, hoping to create a larger community of lifesavers.