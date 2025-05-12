ETV Bharat / offbeat

Anantapur Youth, Seshadri, Becomes a Lifesaver Through Blood Donation Initiative

Anantapur: In a heartening tale of selfless service, a youth from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur, Seshadri, has dedicated his life to combating deaths caused by blood shortages. A lab technician by profession, Seshadri has personally donated blood 44 times and spearheaded the organisation of 30 blood donation camps through his initiative, 'Ananta Aasara,' started in 2018.

Overcoming a challenging childhood marked by the loss of his mother at a young age and his father's subsequent demise, Seshadri was raised by his grandmother. These early hardships instilled in him a profound sense of responsibility, which solidified during his college years. "Back then, I decided to stand by anyone who was in trouble," he told ETV Bharat.

His work in a diagnostic laboratory exposed him to the critical need for timely blood transfusions, particularly among impoverished patients. Deeply moved by their plight, Seshadri resolved to bridge the gap between willing donors and those in urgent need.

Today, 'Ananta Aasara' stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment, having assisted over 4,500 individuals through blood donation drives and various welfare programs. Supported by a network of like-minded friends and dedicated volunteers, Seshadri diligently organises regular donation camps and ensures a swift response to emergency blood requests. His friends, Subrahmanyam and Ajay, affirm his dedication, stating, “Just one message is enough; Seshadri will arrange a donor from anywhere.”