An Unbelievable Plot, A Mother Returns 36 Years After She Was Lost - A Family's Revival

Nagpur: "I thought my mother was lost. We thought that she was no longer in this world. We continued to live our lives believing this. But today, after 36 years, I have met my mother again. Is this a dream or reality? I still can't believe it. My happiness cannot be described in words."

The words from a daughter capture the extraordinary moment of reunion with her mother who was believed to be dead for 36 years. The emotional reunion was marked by the daughter's disbelief. At the same time, it was boundless joy to embrace her mother after a gap of more than three decades. The reunion took place in Nagpur bringing in a closure of a painful chapter and the beginning of a new reality.

The final climax was mixed with tears and joy and seemed to be out of a long-lost movie script. Like a twist in the tale, the lost mother was finally back to her daughter, closing a chapter of profound grief. It simultaneously turned a new page of overwhelming happiness for the daughter-mother duo.

This was possible, thanks to the meticulous efforts of social workers, doctors and the police - the mother and daughter were reunited after 36 years. The incident happened on Saturday, September 13, in the premises of the Regional Psychiatric Hospital in Nagpur.

Tears welled up in the eyes of everyone present there to watch this freak incident of a mentally ill mother and her lost daughter for over three decades finding each other again. This existence of pain finally ended in tearful joy.

Here is how the story unfolded.

A woman named Mona (name changed) was undergoing treatment at the Regional Psychiatric Hospital. She had mental health problems. She was admitted there from the government run Priyadarshini Women's Shelter in Nagpur a few years ago.

Dr. Pankaj Bagde was treating her. Social Services Superintendent Kunda Bidkar (Katekhaye) was trying to improve her mental health by counselling her. During this treatment, while interacting with Mona, she got some vague clues during conversations. She began connecting the threads and decided to search for Mona's family. She had scant information that Mona’s father might have worked in the post office and at times, Mona would say that he was related to the Butibori-Bhandara area.