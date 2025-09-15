An Unbelievable Plot, A Mother Returns 36 Years After She Was Lost - A Family's Revival
When a mother returns from the 'Dead' the daughter cries, "I thought my mother was no longer in this world.”
Published : September 15, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST
Nagpur: "I thought my mother was lost. We thought that she was no longer in this world. We continued to live our lives believing this. But today, after 36 years, I have met my mother again. Is this a dream or reality? I still can't believe it. My happiness cannot be described in words."
The words from a daughter capture the extraordinary moment of reunion with her mother who was believed to be dead for 36 years. The emotional reunion was marked by the daughter's disbelief. At the same time, it was boundless joy to embrace her mother after a gap of more than three decades. The reunion took place in Nagpur bringing in a closure of a painful chapter and the beginning of a new reality.
The final climax was mixed with tears and joy and seemed to be out of a long-lost movie script. Like a twist in the tale, the lost mother was finally back to her daughter, closing a chapter of profound grief. It simultaneously turned a new page of overwhelming happiness for the daughter-mother duo.
This was possible, thanks to the meticulous efforts of social workers, doctors and the police - the mother and daughter were reunited after 36 years. The incident happened on Saturday, September 13, in the premises of the Regional Psychiatric Hospital in Nagpur.
Tears welled up in the eyes of everyone present there to watch this freak incident of a mentally ill mother and her lost daughter for over three decades finding each other again. This existence of pain finally ended in tearful joy.
Here is how the story unfolded.
A woman named Mona (name changed) was undergoing treatment at the Regional Psychiatric Hospital. She had mental health problems. She was admitted there from the government run Priyadarshini Women's Shelter in Nagpur a few years ago.
Dr. Pankaj Bagde was treating her. Social Services Superintendent Kunda Bidkar (Katekhaye) was trying to improve her mental health by counselling her. During this treatment, while interacting with Mona, she got some vague clues during conversations. She began connecting the threads and decided to search for Mona's family. She had scant information that Mona’s father might have worked in the post office and at times, Mona would say that he was related to the Butibori-Bhandara area.
Based on this information, Bidkar started searching for relatives with the help of police, postal department officials and local people. This finally led to the meeting of Mona's family members. The search operation was started with the help of MIDC Police Station Senior Inspector Gokul Mahajan and police officer Usha Kondalkar.
Usha Kondalkar started investigating by going to the houses of the family members who worked in the post office there. Police officer Usha Kondalkar would go to the place and make a video call to Counselor Bidkar. After this, Mona would visit the house and the family members on call. But there was no success.
One day, police officer Kondalkar went to another place and made a video call again to Bidkar. This time, however, Mona correctly identified the members of the household. After this, the family members got her daughter's number. Hearing her mother's voice for the first time, the girl, who was shocked and gave way to tears.
Bidkar immediately contacted the superintendent of Priyadarshini Women's Hostel, Varudkar, and completed the official formalities. After that, the patient's daughter, sister, brother, son-in-law, grandchildren and other relatives all arrived at the psychiatric hospital.
As everyone hugged her, an emotional atmosphere gripped the hospital premises. Dr. Satish Humane, Medical Superintendent of the Regional Psychiatric Hospital, was present when Mona was sent home. He said, "The reunion of this female patient with her family after 36 years is a proud moment for our hospital."
This has been possible due to the joint efforts of the doctors, social services superintendent, nursing officer and staff. This is a living example of how a patient can revive if they get proper treatment and compassionate care for mental illness.
The reunion of the mother-daughter duo also highlighted that mental illness is not the end. With proper treatment, care and compassion, the lives of mentally ill patients can be restored. Nagpur’s Regional Psychiatric Hospital has brought happiness not only to one patient but to the entire family. It also highlighted how the perseverance and sensitivity of government officers and employees can achieve unbelievable feats.