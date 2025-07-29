By Bahadur Jusman Kumar Rana

Bargarh (Odisha): Every weekend, a narrow bylane in Padampur’s Suryanagar echoes with voices, solo and chorus, singing classical and folk music to the accompaniment of tabla and harmonium. It’s not a music college or a high-profile institution, but an open-air classroom run by 57-year-old Guru Surendra Sahu, who has made it his mission to impart music training to those interested. And the monthly tuition fee here is just one rupee, which is also optional.

The one-rupee music school is an initiative that integrates passion, tradition, and community. For the uninitiated, the school also doubles and triples up as an institute that imparts classes in yoga and spoken English. Here, classes do not cost money, they just need passionate students who dream to be different through holistic training.

An Institution Where Music Costs Only A Rupee: Guru Surendra's Unique School in Bargarh's Padampur (ETV Bharat)

“Music and art are not privileges. These are rare gems of our culture which need to be cultivated by those who have the keenness,” says Guru Surendra Sahu. A researcher and enthusiast of Western Odisha’s folk traditions for over 25 years, Sahu speaks about the turning point in his life when he decided to start the school. “When I visited some villages, I saw good talent going unrecognised because the youth did not have access to proper training or a platform to showcase their talent. Financial constraints crushed their dreams. That is when I decided to start a free school,” he explains.

Though Surendra began the school free of charge, it was a philanthropist Dr. Shankar Ramchandani, who advised him to charge a symbolic fee of Re 1 which could be considered 'guru dakshina'. So he started to charge Re 1 from August 15, 2023. “But more or less, it is still voluntary. Those willing can pay, the others may not,” he smiles, pointing to a small earthen pot where students are expected to drop their coin, if they want to.

The classes focus primarily on classical music, dance and folk traditions, both in singing and dancing. There are instrumental lessons on dholak and harmonium. Apart from practical, students are given theoretical classes which help them understand the basics and history of music. For training in yoga, an instructor comes once a week while Surendra tutors in the spoken English sessions.

Today, there are about 35 students in the one-rupee school. Sneha Nath, one of them says, “I am coming here since last two years. I used to sing, but never understood the meaning and importance of rhythm or taal. Here, Guruji made me understand the nuances. Guruji teaches us as if we are his own children.”

One of Surendra's students, Ashish Kumar Kundel, received the prestigious CCRT scholarship from the Ministry of Culture recently. He says, “I always wanted to learn dhol, dance, and folk music, but I did not have access nor did we have any school to teach. But Surendra Sir's lessons helped me understand music and the focus on practical and theory mattered a lot,” he adds.

The initiative might not appeal to many but Surendra's love's labour has yielded result. Since its formal launch as a one-rupee school, five of its students have got CCRT scholarship while 25 more selected for various fellowships, a 'dakshina' (donation), which is more precious for the teacher than Re 1 he receives.

His wife, a health worker attached to the state government, plays a big role in Surendra's efforts. "I do not have to worry about family expenses as she handles it all. She also supports me logistically," says Surendra, whose elder daughter is working after completing B. Tech and younger one is pursuing higher education in food and nutrition..

A trained classical singer, Surendra has learnt music from renowned musicians since 1995. He is also a radio artiste and music director. Besides he has acted in plays and now directs them too. He recently recorded an audio version of the Sambalpuri Ramayana. Currently, he is working on audio projects like 'Sambalpuri Hanuman Chalisa' and 'Gaunlia Ramayana' (rustic Ramayana for villages).

“Our Hanuman Chalisa and scriptures are not being read by the GenZ. So I am trying to lure them to our folklore and mythological stories through audio. At least they can listen and understand their importance in day-to-day life,” he concludes.