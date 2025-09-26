An Invention A Day Keeps Joseph Happy.... And He Is 75!
Kerala innovator proves age is just a number as he keeps creating eco-friendly solutions
Published : September 26, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Ernakulam: At the age of 75, Joseph Peechanattu, a native of Kothamangalam, continues to break new ground with his inventive spirit. An environmental activist and retired government employee, Joseph has developed over fifty machines over the past three decades aimed at improving everyday life in an eco-friendly manner.
Joseph's inventions span a variety of fields, blending his knowledge in engineering, medicine, and agriculture. After retiring from government service, he dedicated himself full-time to experimentation and innovation, focusing on practical solutions to environmental and societal challenges.
His journey into invention was sparked by his passion for environmental activism 30 years ago, leading him to address issues faced by farmers and the wider community. Recognising that agricultural products need value addition for sustainability, Joseph set out to create affordable equipment to support farmers. His determination resulted in the creation of numerous devices designed to improve farming, food processing, and eco-friendly living.
Among his notable inventions is a patient lifting chair, designed to ease the burden on caregivers transferring bedridden patients. Battery-operated and versatile, the chair can function as a modern wheelchair and is customizable to individual needs.
Another breakthrough is his virgin coconut oil machine, capable not only of producing virgin coconut oil but also delicacies like halwa and payasam. This compact, grinder-shaped device, which can be dismantled and resized, was recognised with an award from the Department of Agriculture and costs less than Rs 10,000 to manufacture.
Joseph's portfolio also includes a moisture-removing machine for honey preservation, developed after studies in Pune and Israel; devices for making paper plates and cups to reduce plastic use; and equipment that converts food waste into animal feed. His inventions extend to a jackfruit pulp cutter, a green coconut dryer, a lawn mower designed for easy use by women, and a wheelchair ramp assist device for vehicles.
Joseph's commitment to eco-friendly innovation is matched by his eagerness to share knowledge. He travels across Kerala conducting training sessions on his inventions, such as eco-friendly carry bag tailoring—an area in which he is proficient alongside 18 other manual skills. Recently, he also completed a course in lithium battery manufacturing in Chennai, further expanding his technical expertise.
Despite his contributions, Joseph admits to facing opposition. "I have even received threats from some so-called scientific researchers," he said, noting that he often finds himself at odds with those who rely on government funding and prefer to promote conventional theories.
A recipient of more than a dozen awards from central and state government bodies—including the prestigious Innovation Council Award — Joseph runs a home laboratory supported by his wife Elsamma and daughter Tishu, a school teacher. With the energy of a young inventor and the wisdom of decades of experience, Joseph Peechanattu remains a beacon of hope for sustainable innovation, ready to tackle challenges in agriculture, patient care, waste management, and beyond through scientific creativity.
