ETV Bharat / offbeat

An Invention A Day Keeps Joseph Happy.... And He Is 75!

Kerala innovator proves age is just a number as he keeps creating eco-friendly solutionsEtv Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 26, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST 2 Min Read

Ernakulam: At the age of 75, Joseph Peechanattu, a native of Kothamangalam, continues to break new ground with his inventive spirit. An environmental activist and retired government employee, Joseph has developed over fifty machines over the past three decades aimed at improving everyday life in an eco-friendly manner. Joseph's inventions span a variety of fields, blending his knowledge in engineering, medicine, and agriculture. After retiring from government service, he dedicated himself full-time to experimentation and innovation, focusing on practical solutions to environmental and societal challenges. His journey into invention was sparked by his passion for environmental activism 30 years ago, leading him to address issues faced by farmers and the wider community. Recognising that agricultural products need value addition for sustainability, Joseph set out to create affordable equipment to support farmers. His determination resulted in the creation of numerous devices designed to improve farming, food processing, and eco-friendly living. Among his notable inventions is a patient lifting chair, designed to ease the burden on caregivers transferring bedridden patients. Battery-operated and versatile, the chair can function as a modern wheelchair and is customizable to individual needs. An innovative product developed by Joseph Peechanattu (ETV Bharat)