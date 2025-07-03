How An Assam Family's Donation Of Ancestral House Changes Life Of Differently-Abled

Dibrugarh: At a time when people are busy with their lives to such an extent that they do not spare a thought for those who are less or under privileged - some due to financial hardships and other due to challenges in their lives - one family in Upper Assam has become a force to reckon with. In a gesture of compassion, humanity and empathy, the family from Khowang Athabari, Dibrugarh, has donated their two-storey ancestral house to serve as a permanent shelter and vocational centre for differently-abled individuals. But why?

Scratch the surface and you find a deeply personal story within it.

The late Sailen Saikia and Jonarani Saikia lived a quiet life in their Khowang Athabari home, raising two children who were both born with physical challenges. After the parents passed away, their children were left without immediate caregivers. As discussions began within the extended family about admitting them to an institution, one thing became painfully clear, the siblings did not want to leave their home.

Honouring the children's emotional connection to the place, the family decided to convert it into a shelter that can take care of them and also get in other people who are differently-abled. They donated the entire house.

With the support of the NGO Prerna Pratibandhi, the house was transformed into 'Jeevan Jona Divyang Punar Sansthapan aru Utpadan Pratisthan', Assam’s first free rehabilitation and production centre exclusively for differently-abled individuals.

The centre is for individuals above 18 years of age who have physical challenges. Many of these are abandoned, ignored, or sidelined by society and some disowned by own families. The centre ensures a roof, free food, shelter, medical care, emotional support, and vocational training. But more than anything else, the home is a place they feel they are respected as human beings.

Beauty, the national award winner, who stays at the shelter and runs her store (ETV Bharat)

“People have a notion that the differently-abled need sympathy and charity. But it is wrong. They need respect, independence, and opportunity. And the centre provides them all these,” said a representative from the NGO Prerna Pratibandhi.

At the centre, the first person who draws attention is Beauty Gogoi, the national award-winning actress from Dhemaji district. Confined to a wheelchair since childhood, Beauty was left alone, abandoned by her own family. She had to spend the challenging years of her life with no support.

But she rose to prominence after acting in the 2019 Assamese film Rising Sun, a performance that fetched her a national-level award. "I received the award in Delhi but in Guwahati former Minister Pramila Rani Brahma officially handed it to me. After that, I was relegated to the margins," said Beauty.

Now, though she stays at the centre, Beauty runs a small general store on the premises called 'Divyang Dukan', where she sells household goods and essential items. “I am on the wheel chair but I can run my own business like I do all other works. I want to feel wanted and I am happy that I am earning a lievelhood," she says with a smile.

The Jeevan Jona centre has four differently-abled residents but plans are afoot to expand and get in more people who are in need of a home. The NGO managing the home has opened the doors to anyone in need. All they need to do is approach Prerna Pratibandhi and, upon verification, live there at no cost.

Without any government funding, the centre runs only on the basis of community donations, volunteer efforts, and the determination of those involved. Local people come ahead to provide food, medicine, and infrastructure support.

"This is a people’s project which should be community-driven. We wanted to ensure our home did not turn into ruins after our parents’ death. Instead, it has become a place where lives are being rebuilt," said one of the family members.

Though the governments roll out schemes and announce policies, the reality bites. Many challenged people in Assam lead a miserable life being unnoticed and unsupported. Jeevan Jona is for them. It is not only a shelter, but a reason that can remind people of what they have and what others are deprived of.

One family’s benevolence has set a powerful example, a model of how personal loss can be transformed into collective healing.