'Amulya Shodha': Man Travels Across India To Build Memorial Of Love For His Beloved Wife

Shivamogga: A man has built a Prema Soudha (love house) named 'Amulya Shodha' in memory of his wife. Khandobarao has built a memorial 'Amulya Shodha' (collection of valuable items) on about one and a half acres of land in Lakkinakoppa, Shivamogga taluk for his late wife Yashoda.

Built 16 years ago, 'Amulya Shodha' is not only a 'love house' but also a centre for Indian culture and history. Khandobarao is a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Shivamogga. He served as a history lecturer and retired as a principal 20 years ago. Yashoda was also a history professor.

Khandobarao and Yashoda fell in love and tied the knot in 1972. It was an inter-caste marriage. While the two were happily living together, Yashoda died of illness. Khandobarao is residing with his two sons, two daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

However, when Khandobarao lost his wife, he thought of doing something for his late wife, and that's when 'Amulya Shodha' was conceptualised. The purpose of 'Amulya Shodha' is to collect the most valuable items and provide information.

A history centre: This centre was built on an area of ​​about one and a half acres in Lakkinakoppa, 15 km from Shivamogga, 16 years ago. When you visit, the first thing you will find here is the Memory Hall of Yashoda. Along with Yashoda's photo, various items used during the time of Mysuru kings have been collected and kept here. In addition, palm leaf script, various guns, ancient items, war items, spears and several other items have been displayed.

People can also conduct programs here. Old chariots that are not used in temples have been brought and parked. A Nandi idol that is thousands of years old has been also put on display.

The Amulya Shodha is divided into three sections: Nanya Darshini, Malenada Darshini, and Bharata Darshini. The Nanya Darshini has coins from the time they were invented to the present day. Coins, notes and banned notes from different countries are on display. Along with the types of coins during the reign of different kings, the idea of ​​​​the Indians being the first to mint coins in the world is explained. Information related to the cowrie, which was used as a coin before coins, is also displayed.

Malenada Darshini: A replica of Shivappanayaka Palace has been built in Malenada Darshini. Here, daily items used in Malenadu are exhibited and information is provided. Items made of trees were mostly used in Malenadu. Rice storage items, bread-making tools, wooden boxes, copper pots, pots, water-filling pots, pots, porcelain pots and many other items have been collected.

Bharata Darshan: In Bharata Darshan, various scales of various weights, along with a gramophone, a box containing a radio, various works of art, old weapons, idols of various deities are on display and information is provided. Khandobarao has done all this in memory of Yashoda. The fact that he did it step by step without seeking anyone's help highlights his true love. In addition, there are stone inscriptions from different periods in the courtyard. Khandobarao has written a short introduction to the importance of Indian culture in the inscription.

"I built Amulya Shodha in memory of my wife after she passed away. Her name is Yashoda. For this reason, I named it Amulya Shodha. The first building in Amulya Shodha is the house called Nenapu (Memory)," Khandobarao told ETV Bharat.

"It has been 15 years since I started Amulya Shodha. I have been travelling around the country for this Amulya Shodha. I have brought and collected the precious things I found there. Amulya Shodha means a museum of finding precious things," he added.

"We were from different castes, we fell in love and got married in 1972. I did Malenada Darshini next to the Nanya Darshini. We have collected many things that were used by the people of Malenadu in ancient times. Then in Bharat Darshini, we are exhibiting many old things that were used in India in the past. Since I am from Malenadu, I am doing this to give something to Malenadu," he added.

People can visit the 'Amulya Shodha'.