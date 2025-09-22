ETV Bharat / offbeat

Amritsar's Ancient Langur Mela: A Story Of Divine Love And Devotion

A father with his two children dressed as 'Langurs' as a part of the tradition. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: Every year, the world-famous Sri Durgiana Tirth hosts a Langur Mela during the Navratri festival of Assu. During this ancient Langur Mela, lakhs of people visit the Sri Bara Hanuman Temple to pay homage.

The Langur Mela is held at the Sri Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, at the Lord Sri Bara Hanuman Temple.

Durgiana Temple is a prominent Hindu temple located in Amritsar, Punjab. While dedicated to the goddess Durga, it is also associated with Laxmi (the goddess of wealth) and Vishnu (the preserver of the universe), and is sometimes called the Lakshmi Narayan Temple.

The Navratri of 'Assu' refers to Sharad Navratri, the most significant of the four Navratri festivals. 'Assu' is the Punjabi and Nanakshahi name for the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, during which the festival is celebrated.)

During this fair, devotees dress their children in Langur robes and visit the Sri Bara Hanuman Temple to pay homage to Lord Sri Bara Hanuman.

At the same time, Pandit Megh Sham of the temple, while talking to ETV Bharat, said, 'Today, the Navratri of Assu has started from September 22."

Monday, the first day of Navratri, is of Mata Shailputri.

Pandit Megh Sham said that the history of Shri Bara Hanuman Temple is several hundred years old, and according to ancient customs, an annual Langur Mela is held at this temple every year, which is celebrated with great pomp during the Navratri of Assu.

"In this, parents whose wish to have a child is fulfilled, bring the child as langurs and bow down. Wearing traditional costumes, the langurs come to bow down before Lord Sri Hanuman Ji and seek his blessings,” said Pandit Megh Sham.

There are only two idols of Lord Hanuman in a sitting posture, which are found in the world. One of them is in the Shri Bade Hanuman Temple located in Shri Durgiana Tirath. Apart from this, the second idol of Lord Hanuman in a sitting posture is in Shri Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya. Such an idol is not found anywhere else in the world.