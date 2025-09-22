Amritsar's Ancient Langur Mela: A Story Of Divine Love And Devotion
The rituals and customs of the Langur Mela- a tradition of faith and the legend of Bade Hanuman.
Amritsar: Every year, the world-famous Sri Durgiana Tirth hosts a Langur Mela during the Navratri festival of Assu. During this ancient Langur Mela, lakhs of people visit the Sri Bara Hanuman Temple to pay homage.
The Langur Mela is held at the Sri Durgiana Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, at the Lord Sri Bara Hanuman Temple.
Durgiana Temple is a prominent Hindu temple located in Amritsar, Punjab. While dedicated to the goddess Durga, it is also associated with Laxmi (the goddess of wealth) and Vishnu (the preserver of the universe), and is sometimes called the Lakshmi Narayan Temple.
The Navratri of 'Assu' refers to Sharad Navratri, the most significant of the four Navratri festivals. 'Assu' is the Punjabi and Nanakshahi name for the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, during which the festival is celebrated.)
During this fair, devotees dress their children in Langur robes and visit the Sri Bara Hanuman Temple to pay homage to Lord Sri Bara Hanuman.
At the same time, Pandit Megh Sham of the temple, while talking to ETV Bharat, said, 'Today, the Navratri of Assu has started from September 22."
Monday, the first day of Navratri, is of Mata Shailputri.
Pandit Megh Sham said that the history of Shri Bara Hanuman Temple is several hundred years old, and according to ancient customs, an annual Langur Mela is held at this temple every year, which is celebrated with great pomp during the Navratri of Assu.
"In this, parents whose wish to have a child is fulfilled, bring the child as langurs and bow down. Wearing traditional costumes, the langurs come to bow down before Lord Sri Hanuman Ji and seek his blessings,” said Pandit Megh Sham.
There are only two idols of Lord Hanuman in a sitting posture, which are found in the world. One of them is in the Shri Bade Hanuman Temple located in Shri Durgiana Tirath. Apart from this, the second idol of Lord Hanuman in a sitting posture is in Shri Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya. Such an idol is not found anywhere else in the world.
Explaining the history of this temple, Pandit Megh Sham said that in the Ramayana period, when Lord Shri Ram released the horse of Ashvamedha Yagya (The Ashvamedha Yagya was a significant Vedic ritual performed by ancient Indian Kings to assert their imperial sovereignty and territorial dominance), Luv and Kush caught this horse and tied it to a banyan tree.
During the war over it, Lord Shri Ram and his disciple Lord Hanuman also reached this place. During the conversation with Luv and Kush, Lord Hanuman realised that these were the children of his Lord Shri Ram. He did not say anything to Luv and Kush out of love. Luv and Kush tied Lord Hanuman to a banyan tree.
When Mother Sita came to know about this, she ran to this place. Mother Sita told Luv and Kush that Lord Hanuman was like her son. Therefore, he should be untied. After being untied, his idol appeared on its own at the place where he came and sat.
Pandit Megh Sham said, "The tree to which Lord Hanuman was tied is still present here. People who do not have a son in their family come here and tie a garland to a banyan tree and take a vow to get a son. When a son is born in their family, they offer the child in the attire of a langur in the morning and evening during the Navratri of Assu for 10 days at Shri Vaddha Hanuman Temple. (The term Vaddha (or Vadh) can be understood in this context as a variant of the word Bandha, which means "to bind" or "to tie up." Therefore, "Vaddha Hanuman" refers to the incident where Hanuman was tied up by the young Luv and Kush.) The day after Dussehra, on Ekadashi, the attire is taken off at the same place where the garland was tied."
Children who become langurs and their parents must follow some important rules from the first Navratri to Dussehra. These rules are as follows:
- On the first day, it is necessary to bring worship items, sweets, fruits, coconuts, and flowers.
- Children and parents who are becoming langurs cannot use leather shoes, slippers, or belts.
- It is necessary to enter the temple barefoot. Parents, including children who are about to become langurs, should not eat anything cut with a knife during these days.
- Consumption of any intoxicants like onions, garlic, alcohol, etc. is prohibited.
- It is necessary to observe a celibacy fast.
- Do not go inside the doors of other people's houses.
- No eating food from other people's homes.
- It is forbidden to apply oil, shampoo, or soap all over the body.
- Washing clothes with your hands or with soap is prohibited.
During the Assu Navratri, it is necessary to pay obeisance at the Shri Vada Hanuman Temple every day for 10 days, both in the morning and evening. On Ekadashi, the day after Dussehra, the costumes of the children dressed as langurs will be taken off at the Shri Vada Hanuman Temple.
Special arrangements for those coming from far away, Pandit Megh Sham said, 'According to the tradition of this historical fair, people who make their children into langurs do not eat the cut fruits, do not sleep on the bed, etc. According to the organizers, this time a larger number of langurs are reaching the Shri Bade Hanuman Temple to pay homage than in previous years.'
He said that the devotees who are in need and cannot get a langur costume made for their children are given the costume free of cost by the Shri Durgiana Committee. The Pandit said that the arrangements for langar (community feeding) are made by the Shri Durgiana Committee for the stay of the devotees who come from abroad, other states or districts to make langurs for their children. He said that full care is taken so that the devotees do not face any kind of difficulty during this time.
