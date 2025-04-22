Amravati: Not very long ago, Rajesh Pakhare lost his livelihood when the pandemic shut schools. The one he taught in, closed down and his blackboard turned blank. But it was during this time in 2021 when he was fighting with himself thinking of an alternative source of sustenance, memories of his childhood prompted him to fall back on seeds - oilseeds that produced oil. The creaky noise of the oil press made a buzz in his ears and he was fast enough to turn adversity into his advantage.

Today he is one of the first few people in Amravati to bring about wood pressed oil revolution with many others following suit. About 20-25 wooden oil mills have come up across the city as the demand for unrefined, chemical-free cooking oils is growing.

Wood Pressed Wonder: An Amravati Teacher's Experiment With Nutritious Oil Wins Healthy Hearts (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the process of wooden oil extraction, Rajesh says that it works with a rotating mechanism of wood and stone. "This ensures that temperature in which the oil is made is below 45°C. It is this low-heat process that helps preserve good cholesterol and removes the harmful trans fats which are created during high-temperature refining. I use groundnut, sesame, coconut, and linseed, which are good and retain their natural nutrients," he says. Soybean oil is not extracted in these oil presses.

However, given that many people have started making wood pressed oil, Rajesh, who extracts oil from his house in the Pote Township area of ​​​​Amravati city, warns to stay away from those making fake claims. “At places I have seen people using metal instead of wood, which raises the temperature and does not remain a healthy option,” he explains. With cases of hypertension and diabetes rising, such oils are better not consumed, he adds.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on the exact amount of oil derived from a probable quantity of seeds Rajesh says, 10 kg groundnuts would give you about 4 kg (40%) of oil. "Similarly, from linseed and sesame, you could extract about 25%, while coconut gives upto to 55%. Soybean is out of question in this mill since it requires high-temperature processing though it gives only 6–8% oil," informs he, claiming that the soybean oils sold commercially are mixed with palm oil and are cheap. "The government has permitted mixing of up to 25% palm oil. But many companies exceed this,” Rajesh claims, “making their oil cheaper but less healthy.”

According to Rajesh, the oil from a wooden oil pan is not sieved and therefore the nutritional elements of the oil seeds are absorbed into the oil and are beneficial for health. This naturally extracted oil is kept for 24 - 48 hours within which the sediments settle down.

"People often bring their own peanuts, flaxseeds, and sesame seeds and the oil is extracted in front of them," he adds.

How is palm oil made and its profit margin

Rajesh goes on to explain that palm oil is cheaper than peanut oil. The market price of peanuts is Rs 250 to Rs 260 per kg. But pure peanut oil is available in the market at Rs 180 to Rs 220 per litre. Considering the price of peanuts vis-a-vis its oil, the consumers must understand about the purity content. It is practically impossible to afford milling and selling the oil with losses but a common man does not understand the calculation. Rajesh however says he sells groundnut oil at Rs 300 or even Rs 310 at times.

"Many mills mix palm oil that gives them a profit cut so that they can earn more. The government policy mandates use of upto 25 percent palm oil but who obeys the rules?, questions the entrepreneur.

For millers like Rajesh, profit is made from the dhepa than oil, the nutrient-rich residue left after extraction. "Sold at Rs 40–45 a kg, this byproduct can be used for cattle feed and food items. The vada pav chutney in Mumbai is made with this oil-rich powder. “Vehicles from Latur pick up oil and the residue from 25 mills in Amravati every fortnight, as the demand for dhepa is also high along with the oil,” says Rajesh.

An English teacher who spent about 15 years in teaching, Rajesh accepts what life gave him without any regret. "At least I am happy I am producing something healthy and pure for the masses who are conscious about the oil they consume in everyday food. And it has not come easy to me either. I had seen my grandfather run a wood pressed mill but before I began my own production unit, I had to study a lot and researched on the pros and the cons," he says.

Running the mill from his backyard, Rajesh is content that he is now known as a trusted brand. "People should be conscious of what they consume, the percentage of oils they use in their chosen brand besides their own needs while choosing a product. I can claim my oil to be purest, but then it is open for people to accept it and test its purity and benefits," he concludes.